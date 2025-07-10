Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-10 10:07:59
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Canada Goose Holdings Inc. : Plans to announce results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended June 29, 2025, before markets open on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $17.72.

