Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Supremex Inc.

Supremex Inc.


2025-07-10 10:07:59
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - Supremex Inc. : Completed a sale-leaseback transaction in respect of its two owned properties for gross proceeds of $53.0 million, subject to certain post-closing adjustments. As a result of the Transaction, the company will enjoy even greater financial flexibility to continue executing its business strategy and returning value to shareholders. Supremex Inc. shares T are trading up $0.23 at $4.03.

MENAFN10072025000212011056ID1109785076

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search