SATO Establishes Qritical.AI Inc. To Develop New AI Digital Infrastructure Operations

SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO") SATO Technologies Corp. ("SATO" or the "Company"), a publicly listed technology infrastructure company focused on sustainable high-performance computing (HPC, including Bitcoin), is pleased to announce the launch of its wholly owned subsidiary,("Qritical"), to spearhead the Company's entry into the fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure

Qritical will initially focus on developing and operating AI Factory 1 , a high-density data center optimized for large language models (LLMs), inference workloads, and next-generation compute applications located in Joliette, Québec. Management anticipates that AI Factory 1 will repurpose up to 20 MW of hydroelectric-powered compute capacity at SATO's existing facility in Joliette, Québec.

"The launch of Qritical reflects our long-term vision to evolve SATO into a global leader in sovereign and sustainable AI infrastructure," said Romain Nouzareth, CEO and Co-Founder of SATO. "By leveraging Québec's clean energy and our operational know-how, Qritical will position the Company to help meet the increasing demand for AI compute capacity."

Key Highlights:



New Subsidiary : Qritical is a dedicated AI infrastructure platform under SATO.

Initial Asset : Repurposing part of its 20 MW infrastructure in Québec with 100% hydroelectric energy. Scalable Model : Designed to operate under both GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) models.

AI Factory 1 is expected to go live within 6 to 9 months from Qritical obtaining and signing a definitive agreement with an anchor client , offering advanced liquid cooling, 100 Gbps multi-provider connectivity and customizable AI service configurations. The Company intends to design the platform to offer low-latency, sovereign and green compute alternatives to address a broad range of AI client needs.

Interested parties can contact us via our website: .

This strategic move positions SATO at the intersection of clean energy, Bitcoin and AI, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable technology and shareholder value creation.

On behalf of the board,

Romain Nouzareth, SATO CEO and Chairman

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company providing efficient computing power. The Company currently operates one data center tailored to provide computing power for Bitcoin Mining, but may look to expand or add additional data centers for computing power for Bitcoin Mining, High Power Computing ("HPC"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), and L2's. The Company is listed on TSXV: SATO & OTCQB: CCPU.F. To learn more about SATO, visit or .