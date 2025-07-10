Lion One Announces Changes To The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) -(TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF)") announces today that Casey Spreeuw has stepped down from the Company's Board of Directors for personal reasons, and Tayfun Eldem has been appointed as an Independent Director of the Company.

Lion One Chairman Walter Berukoff wishes to thank Mr. Spreeuw for his contributions and welcomes Mr. Eldem to the Board of Directors.

Tayfun Eldem, P. Eng.

Mr. Eldem is an accomplished mining executive with over 35 years of operations and project development experience. Mr. Eldem's previous roles include Chief Operating Officer and Group EVP at Baffinland Iron Mines (2020-2025), President and CEO at Alderon Iron Ore Corp. (2011-2015, 2018-2020) and Managing Director and Associate at Hatch Ltd. (2015-2018). Prior experience also includes over 20 years working for the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC), a Rio Tinto subsidiary, in various senior roles including Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Expansion Projects & Engineering, and General Manager of Processing Operations. As COO Mr. Eldem was accountable for all of IOC's operations from the mine through the processing plants to rail and port and oversaw the development and delivery of a nearly $2.0 billion program of green and brown fields expansion projects. Mr. Eldem is currently lead director at Mason Resources.

A graduate of Dalhousie University Mr. Eldem is a professional engineer and has completed the Operations Management Program at the Richard Ivey School of Business and the Strategic Leadership Program at London Business School.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

