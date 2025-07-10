Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Refunds Nearly 94M Azn In VAT To Consumers In H1 2025

2025-07-10 10:05:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Between January and June 2025, Azerbaijani citizens received nearly 94 million AZN in value-added tax (VAT) refunds through authorized banks for purchases of goods (excluding oil and gas products, vehicles, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco), as well as for medical services provided by healthcare institutions and private practitioners.

