Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Industrial Output In Azerbaijan Declines Slightly

2025-07-10 10:05:37
Breakdown of industrial output by sector shows that: 61.8% of production came from the mining sector, 31.6% from manufacturing, 5.6% from electricity, gas, and steam production and distribution,1.0% from water supply, waste management, and treatment services. Within the mining sector, commercial crude oil production fell by 5.3%, whereas commercial natural gas production increased by 1.1%.

