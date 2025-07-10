State Security Service Arrests Azerbaijani Wagner Members

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A court hearing was held at the Sabail District Court of Baku regarding the choice of preventive measure of arrest for Ramil Ramiz oghlu Aliyev, born in 1991, and Ismayil Buludkhan oghlu Hasanov, born in 1974, who are under investigation at the State Security Service (SSS).

According to Azernews , the case materials show that as a result of operational-search measures carried out by the SSS, these individuals, who were identified and apprehended, committed various criminal acts abroad and within the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Specifically, they were convicted in a foreign country for intentional murder and other serious and especially serious crimes against persons. While serving sentences in that country's penal institutions, they were personally selected by Y. Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner armed group, and were released early from their sentences in exchange for an agreed sum of money and involved in various military operations.

They participated in training and combat operations in the territories of different countries using firearms and explosive devices, and also worked to incite other Azerbaijani citizens to commit such acts outside the country.

Currently, investigations are ongoing in the criminal case regarding Ramil Aliyev and Ismayil Hasanov, as well as other criminal acts committed against Azerbaijani and foreign citizens.

Based on the court hearing results, a preventive measure of arrest for four months was chosen for Ramil Aliyev and Ismayil Hasanov.