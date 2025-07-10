British Investment In Caspian Freight Corridor Signals Infrastructure Shift
The answer lies in numbers and necessity. In 2023, UK-China trade reached $98.4 billion, with the UK importing $68.7 billion worth of goods while exporting just $29.7 billion in return. That's a $60 billion deficit. At the same time, rising tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by the U.S. are forcing Britain to find alternative, cost-effective import channels that don't exacerbate inflation. Enter the Middle Corridor-a faster, cheaper overland alternative to the maritime chokepoints Britain traditionally relies on. The UK's trade with China is deeply complementary: Britain exports premium goods such as...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Enkrypt Integrates SPACE ID's Payment ID For Seamless CEX Transfers
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Cregis At Ifx Cyprus 2025: Presents Scalable Infrastructure For Forex Digital Transformation
CommentsNo comment