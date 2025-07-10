Zelensky: Ukraine's Recovery Requires Marshall Plan-Style Approach

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this at the opening of the conference, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We also need a clear recovery plan. Think of the role the Marshall Plan played in rebuilding and transforming Europe. That's why Europe has enjoyed peace and economic growth for so many decades. And now, we have a real opportunity to spark a new wave of progress. We need a Marshall Plan-style approach, and we should develop it together," he said.

Zelensky called on conference participants to support the creation of the Recovery Coalition and help define specific financing mechanisms.

"We must clearly agree that frozen Russian assets should go toward Ukraine's recovery," he said, adding that not only the income generated by those assets must be used, but also the assets themselves.

Zelensky also stressed that "only true partners, those who are not helping Russia continue this war" would be welcomed in this joint recovery project.

"Only friends are invited to be part of rebuilding Ukraine's economic and technological recovery," he said.

The fourth Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) is taking place in Rome on July 10-11, with President Zelensky and other European heads of state in attendance.

The forum continues a series of high-level political events focused on Ukraine's rapid recovery and long-term reconstruction in the face of ongoing external aggression. This year, the Ukrainian delegation is focusing on presenting practical projects that are already being implemented despite the war or are highly prepared for execution.

