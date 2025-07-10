PM Shmyhal: Russia Must Pay For Its Aggression Financially And Through Tribunal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized this at the International Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) in Rome, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Our shared goal is to rebuild and modernize Ukraine, overcome the consequences of the devastating and secure prosperity for our country, for Europe, and for the entire free world,” Shmyhal stated.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister stressed that the conference is clear proof of international unity.

According to Shmyhal this unity“must translate into joint action, including continued and growing pressure on Russia, to cut off the aggressor from resources and means to wage this war.”

Aanctions imposed on the Russian Federation are working, but not sufficiently.

“Sanctions must be further strengthened, especially against the energy and banking sectors, the shadow fleet, and through the introduction of secondary sanctions,” said Shmyhal.

At the same time, he pointed out that Ukraine insists on the full confiscation of frozen Russian assets, which must be used for Ukraine's reconstruction.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Russia must pay for its crimes, both financially and through a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

“I am confident this gathering will be another important step toward Ukraine's successful recovery, toward global security, and toward the prosperity of the people of Europe and beyond. We are united in defense, we are united in recovery, we share common values, common goals, and a common great future,” Shmyhal concluded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on participants of the Recovery Conference in Rome to support the creation of a Recovery Coalition and to help identify specific financial mechanisms needed for its operation.