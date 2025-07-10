Hitachi Solutions Cognitive Crew Wins Microsoft Global AI Agent Challenge

Hosted by Microsoft Power Cat Team

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Solutions, a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by Microsoft cloud services, celebrates winning recognition in Microsoft's first-ever Enterprise Agent Challenge for creating the "Sentiment Insights Agent." The Enterprise Agent Challenge (EAC), hosted by the Microsoft Power CAT team, invited global enterprise teams to build agents for real business use cases. The hackathon took place from May 28 to June 13.

Representing Hitachi Solutions globally, the India Pvt Ltd "Cognitive Crew" of Bhagyashree Deshpande, Gauransh Gupta, Harshit Tyagi, Mukesh Patle, and Khyati Mathur created the agent to reflect a real-scenario business use case. Built using Microsoft Copilot Studio, this agent functions as an AI-driven sentiment analysis tool which processes customer feedback in real time.

"We created this agent so our clients can effortlessly submit customer feedback via a QR code-enabled Microsoft Form, capturing their name, feedback details, and date of experience," explained Deshpande. "Our innovative solution turns customer sentiment into actionable insights, demonstrating the power of AI Agents to replace complex and costly systems with instantaneous, intelligent results," added Joel Lindstrom, Hitachi Solutions Sr Solution expert. The Sentiment Insights Agent is adaptable across industries such as retail and customer service, where real-time customer insights are crucial.

Microsoft judged the agents based on innovative use of AI, business value, enterprise readiness, and technical feasibility. The EAC is a prestigious initiative for global developers, partners, and organizations to design intelligent AI agents using Copilot Studio, leveraging Power Platform, Azure AI, and Dataverse.

"This achievement underscores our leadership in integrating AI innovation within enterprise solutions. I am incredibly proud of our team's ability to harness the power of Microsoft technologies to deliver transformative experiences to our clients worldwide," added Didi Haase, COO of Hitachi Solutions.

Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. helps its customers successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on Microsoft cloud services. Hitachi Solutions America provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, India/Middle East, Japan, and Asia Pacific. For more information, call 1-888-618-1521 or visit: .

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a core member of the Information & Telecommunication Systems business of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: .

More About Hitachi Solutions Sentiment Insights Agent:

The Sentiment Insights Agent simplifies customer feedback analysis for product managers and business leaders. Customers can effortlessly submit reviews via a QR code-enabled Microsoft Form, capturing their name, feedback, and date of experience. Built using Microsoft Copilot Studio and AI-driven sentiment analysis, the agent processes feedback in real time. Managers can request quick summaries-like "today's sentiment" or "weekly insights"-and receive instant reports with sentiment trends, keyword highlights, emotion detection, and average ratings.

For low-rated responses, the agent auto-generates follow-up tasks for review, ensuring timely action. It also emails a structured summary and raw feedback data directly to the manager's inbox, enabling swift, data-driven decisions.

