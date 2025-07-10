U.S. Consumers Received Over 4.4 Billion Robocalls In June 2025, According To Youmail Robocall Index

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Robocall Volume Up Over 10% Year Over Year in the First Half of 2025 IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. consumers received just over 4.4 billion robocalls in June, according to YouMail's latest Robocall Index. While this represents a 7.6% decrease from May, it also marks an 8.2% increase over June 2024. Additionally, the first half of 2025 has seen 28.2 billion robocalls, an increase of approximately 10.6% compared to the same period in 2024. June averaged 148.8 million robocalls/day and 1,722 robocalls/second, down 4.5% from May's average of 165 million robocalls/day and 1,803 robocalls/second. Continue Reading







June 2025 U.S. Monthly Robocall Volume "The last few months have been down from 2025 peaks, but overall, the year is on pace to exceed 2024's volumes by more than 10%," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "This is why consumers feel like robocalls are an annoyance again, because they are." These latest figures are provided by YouMail , a totally free app that protects consumers from unwanted or dangerous calls, texts, and voicemails. The data is extrapolated from robocall traffic attempting to reach YouMail's millions of active users. Scam Calls Fell 10% in June The good news from June is that all categories of robocalls declined during the month. The biggest drops, unfortunately, were in the types of robocalls people generally want, like notifications and payment reminders, which fell 14.7% and 10.8%, respectively. However, scam calls were down 9%, and telemarketing calls down 1.2%.

Type of Robocall Estimated June Robocalls Percentage June

Robocalls Notifications 1.07 billion (-14.7%) 24% (-2%) Payment Reminders .80 billion (-10.8%) 18% (-1%) Telemarketing 1.97 billion (-1.2%) 44% (+3%) Scams 0.63 billion (-9.0%) 14% (flat)



As a result, June saw roughly 2.7 billion scam and telemarketing robocalls, roughly the same total as in April and May. These likely unwanted robocalls now account for roughly 58% of all robocalls each month.

June 2025's Most Annoying Robocalls

The most problematic robocalls in June were related to pre-approved consolidation loans. These calls, such as those from this number , featured messages similar to this:

Hi, this is John Zillman. I'm a funding manager here at our California branch, and your file just landed on my desk to finalize. If you're ready to move forward, press 2 now to connect with underwriting. You're still pre-approved for up to $45,000, with estimated payments around $610 per month, depending on the terms that work best for you. This is a personal consolidation loan designed to simplify your finances by rolling multiple high-interest debts into one manageable monthly payment. When you're ready, just press 2 to take the next step. Or if now's not a good time, feel free to call us back and ask for the underwriting department. If you're not interested, press 9 to opt out. Please note, live agents are unable to process opt-out requests.

This call campaign is problematic due to its high call volume, estimated in the tens of millions for June. The calls originated from thousands of different numbers, yet consistently used the same few names and variations of the same message. The calls do not clearly identify the company at the beginning, referring vaguely to "our California branch." Based on consumer feedback, these calls target people who never contacted the company or requested a call. This sort of behavior is indicative of, at best, shady telemarketing, and at worst, a dangerous scam.

The Source of This Data

These data points are provided by YouMail , a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year , and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see . To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory . To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected] .

