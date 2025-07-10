U.S. Consumers Received Over 4.4 Billion Robocalls In June 2025, According To Youmail Robocall Index
Type of
Robocall
Estimated June
Robocalls
Percentage June
Notifications
1.07 billion (-14.7%)
24% (-2%)
Payment Reminders
.80 billion (-10.8%)
18% (-1%)
Telemarketing
1.97 billion (-1.2%)
44% (+3%)
Scams
0.63 billion (-9.0%)
14% (flat)
As a result, June saw roughly 2.7 billion scam and telemarketing robocalls, roughly the same total as in April and May. These likely unwanted robocalls now account for roughly 58% of all robocalls each month.
June 2025's Most Annoying Robocalls
The most problematic robocalls in June were related to pre-approved consolidation loans. These calls, such as those from this number , featured messages similar to this:
Hi, this is John Zillman. I'm a funding manager here at our California branch, and your file just landed on my desk to finalize. If you're ready to move forward, press 2 now to connect with underwriting. You're still pre-approved for up to $45,000, with estimated payments around $610 per month, depending on the terms that work best for you. This is a personal consolidation loan designed to simplify your finances by rolling multiple high-interest debts into one manageable monthly payment. When you're ready, just press 2 to take the next step. Or if now's not a good time, feel free to call us back and ask for the underwriting department. If you're not interested, press 9 to opt out. Please note, live agents are unable to process opt-out requests.
This call campaign is problematic due to its high call volume, estimated in the tens of millions for June. The calls originated from thousands of different numbers, yet consistently used the same few names and variations of the same message. The calls do not clearly identify the company at the beginning, referring vaguely to "our California branch." Based on consumer feedback, these calls target people who never contacted the company or requested a call. This sort of behavior is indicative of, at best, shady telemarketing, and at worst, a dangerous scam.
The Source of This Data
These data points are provided by YouMail , a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year , and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post.
YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.
YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.
For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see . To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory . To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected] .
About YouMail, Inc.
YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail provides US and UK consumers app-based call protection services through the YouMail, Another Number, and HulloMail apps. These solutions answer over a billion live calls per year from well over 20 million phone numbers, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. YouMail Protective Services leverages this sensor network to protect consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage, as well as to protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect and help stop bad traffic originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks. This sensor network is also used to provide the YouMail Robocall Index TM is the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.
Contact:
Gabriella Troiani for YouMail
ICR Technology
[email protected]
