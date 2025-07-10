Calltrackingmetrics Reports Strong Start To 2025 With Hubspot Certification, AI Advancements, And Team Expansion

Strategic hiring, partner program updates, and customer growth highlight the company's continued momentum

MILLERSVILLE, Md., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CallTrackingMetrics , a global conversation analytics company, today announced a series of major milestones across product innovation, team growth, and customer success, solidifying a successful first half of 2025.

Among the most recent updates, the company's app is now certified in the HubSpot App Marketplace, confirming that the integration meets HubSpot's highest standards for security, performance, and usability. The certification gives joint customers added confidence in the app's reliability, particularly for sales and marketing teams aiming to connect attribution data across platforms.

"We've built momentum across every part of the business in this first half of the year, from deeper AI capabilities to a more powerful partner ecosystem," said Todd Fisher , CEO and co-founder of CallTrackingMetrics. "The certification of our HubSpot app is a proud moment, and it reflects the hard work of our expanded product and engineering teams to deliver tools that are stable, smart, and built for scale."

To support ongoing product innovation, CallTrackingMetrics has made strategic investments in its technical organization, including the addition of a new product manager, a lead UX designer, and several new engineers. The company also restructured its product, engineering, and IT departments to streamline collaboration and speed up development cycles.

These changes have led to meaningful platform enhancements, including continued advancements in AI-powered voice and chat agents, enhanced conversation summaries, and improved attribution for Google Ads conversions.

Complementing the product momentum, the company also launched a refreshed Partner & Referral Program, featuring updated onboarding and new tools to help partners track and grow referrals more efficiently. Together, these product and program updates are helping CallTrackingMetrics deepen its value across marketing, sales, and service teams.

The results of these efforts are already showing up in the numbers. CallTrackingMetrics exceeded its growth goals in Q1 and Q2 of 2025 and continues to expand its reach among teams seeking more actionable insights from customer conversations. The company was also recognized by Inc. as one of the Best Places to Work for the fifth year in a row-reinforcing its ongoing commitment to building a high-performance, employee-first culture.

About CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics leader, trusted by over 100,000 users worldwide, including top brands like The Washington Post, Morgan and Morgan, Terminix, and ServiceMaster. The platform empowers businesses to track and attribute online and offline leads, facilitating data-driven decision-making and bolstering ROI.

With seamless integrations with industry titans such as Google Ads, HubSpot, Salesforce, and Facebook, CallTrackingMetrics consistently earns acclaim from software authorities like Gartner, Software Reviews, and G2. Renowned for its growth and innovation, CallTrackingMetrics equips marketers with AI-powered tools-including features like AskAI and VoiceAI-to deliver smarter insights, streamline lead management, and elevate customer engagement. CallTrackingMetrics

