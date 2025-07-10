INE Security Launches Enhanced Emapt Certification

MENAFN - PR Newswire) CARY, N.C., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

INE Security , a leading provider of cybersecurity education and cybersecurity certifications, today launched its significantly enhanced eMAPT (Mobile Application Penetration Testing) certification . The updated certification delivers the industry's most comprehensive and practical approach to mobile application security testing.

eMAPT Certification

CSO Magazine recently recognized eMAPT among the Top 16 OffSec, pen-testing, and ethical hacking certifications for 2025 , noting that the eMAPT certifications "offer hands-on training and up-to-date curricula, equipping offensive security professionals with their choice of specialized or broad skill credentialing." The publication specifically highlighted eMAPT as the only certification to focus on mobile application penetration testing among all cybersecurity certifications reviewed.

"The enhanced eMAPT certification delivers exactly what pentester professionals need in today's mobile security landscape," said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. "The certification training focuses on sophisticated analysis techniques, runtime protection bypasses, and effective communication with development teams. With the enhanced eMAPT, we've built a certification that teaches practical skills while maintaining the technical rigor that advanced mobile security work demands."

Mobile Security Skills Gap Threatens Organizations

Mobile applications handle financial transactions, healthcare data, and critical business operations, creating an exponentially expanded attack surface. Organizations need security professionals who can think like attackers while understanding the business context of their findings. The enhanced eMAPT certification produces professionals who deliver both technical expertise and clear communication, whether they explain SSL pinning bypasses to development teams or document OWASP MASVS compliance for executives.

Dual-Exam Format Validates Real-World Skills

The enhanced eMAPT certification features an innovative dual-exam approach that validates both conceptual understanding and practical application. This comprehensive assessment ensures certified professionals have the theoretical knowledge and hands-on abilities to secure mobile applications effectively in professional environments.

The enhanced certification delivers:



Comprehensive iOS and Android Coverage : Training now covers both major mobile platforms with equal depth and focus

Hands-on, Lab-Based Training : Candidates gain practical experience through real-world mobile application testing scenarios

Professional-Level Validation : Certification validates knowledge and skills required for professional mobile application penetration testing roles

Advanced Technical Skills : Curriculum includes mobile application fuzzing, reverse engineering, and malware analysis

Industry Framework Integration : Assessments map to OWASP MASVS, MTTG, and PTES methodologies Business-Ready Communication : Training emphasizes vulnerability documentation and stakeholder reporting

Seven Critical Domains Target Real Security Challenges

The enhanced eMAPT certification covers seven essential knowledge domains that reflect actual penetration testing workflows:

- Core principles and architectural security concepts- Structured assessment methodologies and threat analysis- Advanced binary analysis and code inspection techniques- Live app testing and security bypass methods- Authentication, authorization, and API vulnerability assessment- Binary analysis and custom tool development- APT campaigns and evasion technique analysis- Documentation and stakeholder engagement

Target Audience Spans Multiple Security Disciplines

The enhanced eMAPT certification targets intermediate-level cybersecurity professionals across multiple specializations. Pentester professionals gain mobile-specific expertise to expand service offerings. Mobile application security analysts learn to recognize attack patterns and improve incident response. Developers building secure apps gain attacker perspectives to identify flaws during development. Red team operators master mobile attack vectors for comprehensive adversary simulation. Cybersecurity consultants develop hands-on skills for client guidance. Malware analysts acquire mobile-specific reverse engineering capabilities.

"The eMAPT establishes the gold standard for mobile application penetration testing certification," said Warn. "While other mobile web application certifications cover some aspects, eMAPT addresses the specific needs of mobile application penetration testing with unmatched depth and practical focus. The certification covers advanced techniques like mobile malware analysis and custom deobfuscation tool development – skills that become increasingly valuable as mobile threats grow more sophisticated."

Immediate Availability with Launch Promotion

The enhanced eMAPT certification is available immediately at . The corresponding learning path includes comprehensive training materials, hands-on lab environments, and access to an industry-leading mobile security testing tool. It is available with a Premium subscription. Through August 6, 2025, INE Security is offering special launch pricing for early adopters of the enhanced eMAPT certification.

About INE Security:

INE Security is the award-winning premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE's suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

Contact

Kathryn Brown

INE Security

[email protected]

Photo -

Logo -

SOURCE INE Security

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED