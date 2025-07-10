403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chamber Of Industry Urges Regulatory Reform To Boost Chemical, Cosmetics Sectors
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 10 (Petra) – The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) has unveiled its first report in a specialized series titled "Regulatory Challenges Awaiting Address," aiming to identify regulatory and procedural barriers hindering various industrial sectors and to launch dialogue with stakeholders to formulate practical and comprehensive solutions.
The report focuses on the chemical and cosmetics industries, sectors regarded as high-value and possessing significant potential for growth, exports, and job creation.
In a statement issued Thursday, the Chamber asserted that the national industrial sector could achieve double-digit growth if bureaucratic and regulatory hurdles were eliminated. It urged leveraging the current momentum provided by the Economic Modernization Vision to enact bold regulatory reforms, thereby unlocking broader opportunities for exports, investment, and sustainable employment.
Amman, July 10 (Petra) – The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) has unveiled its first report in a specialized series titled "Regulatory Challenges Awaiting Address," aiming to identify regulatory and procedural barriers hindering various industrial sectors and to launch dialogue with stakeholders to formulate practical and comprehensive solutions.
The report focuses on the chemical and cosmetics industries, sectors regarded as high-value and possessing significant potential for growth, exports, and job creation.
In a statement issued Thursday, the Chamber asserted that the national industrial sector could achieve double-digit growth if bureaucratic and regulatory hurdles were eliminated. It urged leveraging the current momentum provided by the Economic Modernization Vision to enact bold regulatory reforms, thereby unlocking broader opportunities for exports, investment, and sustainable employment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment