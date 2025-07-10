Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chamber Of Industry Urges Regulatory Reform To Boost Chemical, Cosmetics Sectors


2025-07-10 10:04:41
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 10 (Petra) – The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) has unveiled its first report in a specialized series titled "Regulatory Challenges Awaiting Address," aiming to identify regulatory and procedural barriers hindering various industrial sectors and to launch dialogue with stakeholders to formulate practical and comprehensive solutions.
The report focuses on the chemical and cosmetics industries, sectors regarded as high-value and possessing significant potential for growth, exports, and job creation.
In a statement issued Thursday, the Chamber asserted that the national industrial sector could achieve double-digit growth if bureaucratic and regulatory hurdles were eliminated. It urged leveraging the current momentum provided by the Economic Modernization Vision to enact bold regulatory reforms, thereby unlocking broader opportunities for exports, investment, and sustainable employment.

