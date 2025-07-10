Senate Panel Head, Japanese Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 10 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Senate Arab, International, and Expatriates Affairs Committee Hani Mulki met on Thursday with Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Hideki Asari to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries.Mulki, speaking during the meeting attended by Committee Rapporteur Senator Ali Ayed, underlined the depth of ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to strengthening parliamentary and diplomatic cooperation to serve common interests.He highlighted the significant efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II on the international stage in defending Arab causes, foremost among them the Palestinian issue, and supporting efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region.He stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation between Jordan and Japan on issues of mutual concern.Mulki called for expanding avenues of cooperation in various areas, particularly economic and investment projects, as well as water, infrastructure, educational, and technical programs.For his part, Asari reaffirmed Japan's commitment to broadening cooperation and strengthening engagement with parliamentary institutions. He praised Jordan's pivotal role in the region under King Abdullah II's leadership in supporting peace efforts and promoting security and stability.Asari also commended the distinguished level of relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of further strengthening ties in all fields and exchanging visits and expertise.