Codex Labs Shaant Skin De-Stress Supplement 2.0 For Female Hormonal Acne Is Launched With Clinical Study Results

San Jose, CA. - July 10th, 2025 - Codex Labs , a Silicon Valley skintech company, announced the launch of its second-generation Shaant De-Stress Myo-Inositol-based Herbal Supplement for managing female hormonal acne.

“At Codex Labs, we are focused on studying the interactions between skin-gut-brain-microbiome axes and hormonal imbalance or gut dysbiosis, to develop next-generation solutions for skin conditions such as acne,” says Dr. Barbara Paldus, CEO, Codex Labs.“These new systems will require integration of topicals with core supplements, diet, lifestyle, and mental health, to achieve optimum clearance.”

The Shaant Skin De-Stress Supplement was formulated in partnership with Dr. Jessica Maloh, N.D., an integrative naturopathic doctor, and Dr. Raja Sivamani, an integrative board-certified dermatologist and Ayurvedic practitioner.

“Research suggests that myo-inositol, a dietary supplement, may be helpful for PCOS-related acne,” says Dr. Maloh.“The mechanism of action may be related to its ability to lower androgen levels and support healthy glucose metabolism. However, to address other contributors and aggravators to acne, we wanted to formulate a supplement that also addresses gut health, psychological stress, and inflammation.”

The Shaant Skin De-Stress Supplement 2.0 is formulated with herbal and active ingredients designed to support hormonal balance (myo-inositol), metabolic health (milk thistle, barberry, myo-inositol), and psychological stress relief (l-theanine and holy basil), while improving gut microbiome diversity and managing the acne inflammasome (MSM and turmeric).

In an independent clinical trial at Integrative Skin Science and Research involving 36 male and female subjects with mild to moderate acne, the measured improvement after 8 weeks of Shaant Skin De-Stress Herbal Supplement use included:



61% reduction in inflammatory lesions

62% reduction in non-inflammatory lesions

52% decrease in aldosterone hormone 184% increase in butyric acid for gut barrier integrity



Significant reductions in estrone, 17-OHP, and androstenedione suggested notable effects on steroid hormone metabolism. Progesterone also showed a consistent downward trend across both time points in the study. Complete results are published in Dermatology and Therapy ( ).

All products are manufactured in a high-tech, cGMP-compliant facility, and each batch is third-party tested to ensure the highest quality.

About Codex Labs

Based in Silicon Valley and led by scientist Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs is committed to creating highly effective, clinically proven, microbiome-supporting skin-gut-brain-biome solutions that contain potent, biotech-derived plant-based actives. Our products are focused on restoring/protecting the skin barrier, managing inflammation, and addressing skin conditions associated with aging, acne, eczema, and psoriasis. The brand has been heralded by integrative dermatologists and naturopathic doctors for creating the next generation of effective, vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainable dermaceutical solutions.