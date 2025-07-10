Former Hedge Fund Manager Gregory J. Blotnick Launches Valiant Research To Empower Individual Investors

MENAFN - GetNews)



Blotnick, formerly the head of New York-based investment firm Brattle Street Capital, is on a mission to bring hedge-fund grade research to individual investors.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - July 10, 2025 - Gregory J. Blotnick, former founder and portfolio manager of Brattle Street Capital, has launched Valiant Research LLC , an independent provider of market intelligence and analytics with a focus on the Consumer sector.

Blotnick, who previously worked at hedge fund giant Citadel LLC, says his mission with Valiant is to close the knowledge gap between retail investors and institutions, specifically by helping them develop a professional-grade risk management framework.

"Over the last five years, there's been a remarkable surge in public interest in the stock market, which is a great development," said Blotnick. "However, we've also seen a troubling rise in self-proclaimed experts, who, in reality, have no professional experience to speak of. The end result is that many retail investors are paying for guidance that steers them in the wrong direction, effectively leaving them worse off than if they had done nothing at all."

Valiant Research aims to address this issue head-on by delivering sophisticated yet accessible investment research, backed by a combination of academic theory, real-world experience, and time-tested advice from history's greatest investors. While the firm also services institutions, Blotnick believes there is more fulfillment to be found in empowering the everyday investor.

"For most of my career, my day job could best be described as getting rich people even richer. It wears thin,” he said.“Additionally, the attitude amongst most professionals is that they would rather not stoop down to help educate new investors, and so this gap in the market ends up getting filled by people with no credentials. With Valiant, my goal is really to pay it forward, passing along everything I've been taught and all the lessons I've learned since my first day in the hedge fund industry over fifteen years ago.”

Blotnick brings extensive hedge fund experience to Valiant. He started his career in 2009 as an equity analyst at Doubloon Capital, a hedge fund founded by Tom Hudson of Pirate Capital, before later joining Exis Capital under prominent investor Adam Sender. After collecting an MBA from Columbia Business School, Blotnick was recruited in 2017 by Citadel LLC where he worked on a five-person portfolio team managing over $1 billion in gross market value.

"I can sum up everything I know about investing in three words: Discipline, Patience, and Humility," said Blotnick. "Every major mistake I've made in my career can be traced back to violating one of those three pillars, and at Valiant, those pillars form the bedrock of everything we do."

Blotnick emphasized that the firm's goal is not to make clients dependent on outside advice.“In my mind, the absolute best-case outcome is that a client works with us for a year or two and then leaves to go off on their own, self-reliant and full of confidence, knowing that they'll never have to deal with Wall Street ever again. That's the dream; the dream for them as they pursue complete financial independence, and the dream for me in knowing I made a permanent positive difference in someone's life.”

