Alin Dragu Is Back With A New Summer Song:“My Heart Is Freedom”

"Alin Dragu is an internationally recognized artist celebrated for his compelling melodies and cross-genre productions. With hits spanning pop, dance, and multilingual fusions, he continues to inspire global audiences through music that connects hearts and transcends borders."Alin Dragu returns with“My Heart is Freedom,” a vibrant summer song in English and Spanish. After“Dance Dance,” he launches new projects, blending global sounds and heartfelt messages of love.

Acclaimed international music artist Alin Dragu is lighting up the summer of 2025 with his latest single,“My Heart is Freedom,” a vibrant song celebrating life and love in both English and Spanish. Known for his dynamic creativity and relentless passion, Alin continues to redefine the musical landscape with energetic rhythms and heartfelt lyrics that resonate across borders.

Following the resounding success of his hit track“Dance Dance,” Alin Dragu has not paused in his artistic journey. Instead, he has propelled forward, crafting a wave of exciting new music that underscores his evolution as an artist. This year, he returned with not just one, but two significant musical projects that promise to enchant audiences worldwide.

A standout collaboration features singer Linna Das, for whom Alin has composed, written, and produced five captivating songs:



“Party Night”

“The World Needs Love”

“Don't Play with Me”

“Kiss My Lips” “You Are in My Dreams”



Each track infuses catchy melodies with themes of joy, connection, and the universal need for love, affirming Alin's versatility and deep musical intuition.

But it is his latest release,“My Heart is Freedom,” that perfectly captures the carefree essence of summer. Blending English and Spanish lyrics, the song carries an infectious, sun-soaked beat that invites listeners to dance, dream, and embrace the liberating spirit of the season. With this single, Alin showcases not only his talent for multilingual artistry but also his commitment to bridging cultures through music.

“Music is the language of freedom,” Alin Dragu shared.“With 'My Heart is Freedom,' I wanted to create a song that makes people feel alive, reminds them to love without limits, and to live fully in every moment.”

Produced under Das Records, this new wave of songs reinforces Alin Dragu's reputation as an artist who never stops exploring new sounds and stories.