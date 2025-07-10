403
Fenesta Brings A Splash Of Humour To The Season With Light-Hearted New Monsoon Film
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 10th July 2025: It's that time of the year again, when umbrellas become lifelines, wet footprints trace every floor, and puddles appear in the most unexpected corners of the house. Fenesta, India's No. 1 windows and doors brand, brings a relatable slice of this monsoon madness to life in its latest film,“Keep the Rain Out with Fenesta Windows & Doors”, launched under its ongoing 'Fine. Finer. Fenesta's campaign. The film highlights the role of smart and insulating fenestration in keeping the chaos out and the comfort in.
Conceptualized and directed by Titus Upputuru, the film captures a familiar domestic moment with a clever twist. It opens with a man returning home from work, only to be greeted by a puddle on the floor. Jumping to conclusions, he blames the family dog, Charlie, while questioning the maid for not taking him out. With perfect comic timing, she points to the actual culprit-a leaking window, leaving the man stumped. Just then, the punchline lands with effortless ease:“Windows leaking again? Time to switch to Fenesta Windows and Doors”
The film uses humour to spotlight a common seasonal struggle, rainwater seepage isn't just an inconvenience, it's often the result of outdated or poorly sealed windows. With Fenesta, you get more than just protection, you get dry floors, calm indoors, and a flawless view making the monsoon joy a reality.
Speaking on the campaign, Susmita Nag, Head of Marketing at Fenesta, said,“This campaign takes a playful spin on a very real seasonal concern. At Fenesta, we believe the rains should be a joy-not a hassle. 'Fine. Finer. Fenesta' isn't just about showcasing our windows; it's about highlighting the assurance they bring. Our precision-engineered uPVC and aluminium systems are built for Indian homes and Indian monsoons-with multi-chambered profiles and advanced sealing that guard against water seepage, noise, and dust. It's where cutting-edge engineering meets everyday comfort-keeping your home dry, peaceful, and elegant, rain or shine.”
As homeowners increasingly seek solutions that combine design, durability, and all-weather performance, Fenesta continues to lead with products that deliver on every front. This campaign is a timely reminder that the right windows and doors don't just complete a space, they protect it, season after season.
Director Titus Upputuru added,“I absolutely love the rains-they bring romance, chai, and pakoras. But without good windows and doors, they can cause havoc indoors. That's where Fenesta comes in, ensuring rains stay beautiful. It was a joy directing this film- From directing Charlie to showing how maids are enjoying a whole new power and attitude in urban households. A super fun shoot all around!”
Now live across Fenesta's digital platforms-YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, the film invites viewers to enjoy a moment of laughter, and maybe take a second look at what's letting the rain in.
Company :-Concept PR
User :- Lokesh Sati
Email
