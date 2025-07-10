403
Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New Algerian Amb.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Thursday received a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to Kuwait Omar Belhadj, during a meeting held at the ministry's headquarters
He wished the new ambassador success and expressed hope that Belhadj's work would strengthen the close ties between the two countries and advance their shared progress and cooperation. (end)
