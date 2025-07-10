Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New Algerian Amb.


2025-07-10 10:02:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Thursday received a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to Kuwait Omar Belhadj, during a meeting held at the ministry's headquarters
He wished the new ambassador success and expressed hope that Belhadj's work would strengthen the close ties between the two countries and advance their shared progress and cooperation. (end)
nmo


MENAFN10072025000071011013ID1109784958

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search