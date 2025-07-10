Qatar Exports Strengthens Presence Of Qatari Companies In Saudi Market

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Exports, affiliated with Qatar Development Bank (QDB), hosted its first high-level official roundtable event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the presence of Qatari companies in the Saudi market and foster cooperation between Qatari exporters and Saudi investors and stakeholders across various sectors.

The event brought together ten active Qatari companies from the construction and contracting sectors, alongside a range of experts, key stakeholders, and leading Saudi developers, including Diriyah Company, Soudah Development, and Red Sea Global.

Discussions focused on exploring avenues of collaboration and gaining deeper insight into the Saudi market to help pave the way for Qatari companies seeking to enter the Kingdom and contribute to new development projects.

This roundtable marks the first in a planned series of four similar discussions aimed at expanding Qatar's business footprint in Saudi Arabia.

It offered Qatari companies a valuable opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of the Saudi local market and to showcase their advanced capabilities and track record in executing large-scale projects with efficiency and high quality.

The initiative aligns with Qatar Exports' mission to support the regional and international expansion of Qatari exporters and the private sector through integrated financial and advisory services provided by QDB.

These services include the Buyer's Credit Program, detailed market research and opportunity reports, direct meetings and bilateral sessions with partners in priority markets, and training programs designed to equip exporters with the skills needed to grow and compete effectively.

Vice President of Enterprise Development at QDB and Executive Director of Qatar Exports Khalid bin Abdulla Al Mana, emphasized the importance of the event, describing it as a critical stepping stone toward hosting more dynamic and interactive engagements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Al Mana added that the goal of these discussions is to better understand the needs of key developers and enable the Qatari private sector to position itself as a reliable partner capable of delivering high-quality projects in the Kingdom.

He affirmed that QDB and Qatar Exports remain fully committed to supporting Qatari exporters across all sectors, providing the necessary tools and services to strengthen their presence in strategic markets, thereby contributing directly to Qatar's broader national economic diversification strategy.

This event marks a significant step toward deepening trade and investment ties between Qatar and Saudi Arabia. It also reflects the determination of Qatari companies and their readiness to contribute to the ambitious development efforts currently underway in the Kingdom.

Qatar Exports previously led Qatar's participation in the Saudi Mega Projects 2025 Summit, reinforcing the state's strategic focus on expanding into promising regional markets and promoting national companies and their offerings abroad.