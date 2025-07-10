Morquio Syndrome Market -Research Report 2025-2035 Market Is Witnessing Early-Stage Research Into Gene Therapies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Morquio Syndrome, or Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IV (MPS IV), is a rare genetic disorder causing glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) buildup due to enzyme deficiencies, leading to severe skeletal and organ issues. Despite historical underdiagnosis, awareness and genetic testing advances are improving early detection and intervention with enzyme replacement therapies (ERTs). The FDA-approved ERT, Vimizim by BioMarin, offers disease-modifying benefits. Gene therapy and next-gen ERTs are under research, promising long-term solutions. Market segmentation includes therapies (ERT, gene therapy) and regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific).

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Morquio Syndrome Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Therapies and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Historically, Morquio Syndrome (MPS IV) has been underdiagnosed due to its rarity and symptom overlap with other skeletal disorders. However, growing awareness among clinicians, coupled with advancements in genetic testing and newborn screening programs, is driving earlier and more accurate diagnosis worldwide. Early detection is critical for timely intervention with enzyme replacement therapies (ERTs) and other emerging treatments. Several countries, including the U.S. and parts of Europe, have integrated lysosomal storage disorder panels into newborn screening protocols, increasing the number of diagnosed cases of Morquio A, which in turn expands the addressable patient pool for therapies.

Moreover, The FDA and EMA approval of Vimizim, the first ERT for Morquio A, has transformed disease management by addressing the underlying enzyme deficiency. Vimizim improves endurance and respiratory function, slowing disease progression and enhancing quality of life. Its introduction marked a shift from purely supportive care to disease-modifying treatment, stimulating growth in the Morquio drug market. BioMarin's commercial strategy for Vimizim has leveraged specialty pharmacy networks and patient assistance programs to ensure treatment accessibility despite the drug's high cost, reflecting the pricing norms for orphan biologics.

In addition, Morquio Syndrome's classification as a rare, life-limiting disorder qualifies drug developers for robust orphan drug incentives including market exclusivity, accelerated approvals, and financial grants. These incentives significantly reduce development risk and enhance commercial viability, encouraging innovation and investment.

However, the ultra-rare nature of Morquio Syndrome inherently limits the size of the drug market. Moreover, significant disparities in healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement frameworks between developed and emerging economies restrict global market expansion. Also, ERTs such as Vimizim involve lifelong intravenous infusions and come with a substantial price tag, creating reimbursement challenges for payers and out-of-pocket burdens for patients in less insured regions. This can delay treatment initiation and adherence, impacting clinical outcomes.

The Morquio syndrome market is witnessing early-stage research into gene therapies aiming to provide a one-time, curative treatment by restoring GALNS enzyme activity. Additionally, companies are exploring improved ERT formulations with enhanced tissue penetration and less frequent dosing. For instance, biotech firms are advancing gene therapy candidates for MPS disorders, including Morquio A, supported by strong preclinical data and growing regulatory interest.

The Morquio Syndrome drug market is currently led by BioMarin Pharmaceutical with its enzyme replacement therapy, Vimizim, which remains the only FDA- and EMA-approved treatment for MPS IV A. BioMarin's strong global presence, orphan drug exclusivity, and comprehensive patient support programs have solidified its leadership, despite the high treatment cost and limitations in addressing skeletal complications. Emerging competition includes gene therapy developers like Ultragenyx, aiming to offer potential one-time cures, and smaller biotech firms working on next-generation ERTs and substrate reduction therapies. While generic competition is limited due to manufacturing complexity, biosimilar development in emerging markets could impact future accessibility and pricing.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

Market/Product Definition

Key Questions Answered

Analysis and Forecast Note

1. Global Morquio Syndrome Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis of Morquio Syndrome, By Region

1.3 Regulatory Landscape of Morquio Syndrome Market

1.3.1 Legal Requirement and Framework in the U.S.

1.3.2 Legal Requirement and Framework in the Europe

1.3.3 Legal Requirement and Framework in Japan

1.4 Key Trends

1.5 Clinical Trial Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Restraint

1.6.4 Market Opportunities

2. Global Morquio Syndrome Market, by Therapies, $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 Enzyme Replacement Therapy

2.2 Gene Therapy

2.3 Others

3. Global Morquio Syndrome Market, by Region, $Million, 2023-2035

3.1 North America

3.1.1 Key Market Participants in North America

3.1.2 Business Drivers

3.1.3 Business Challenges

3.1.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.1.4.1 North America Morquio Syndrome Market, by Country

3.1.4.1.1 U.S.

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Key Market Participants in Europe

3.2.2 Business Drivers

3.2.3 Business Challenges

3.2.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.2.4.1 Europe Morquio Syndrome Market, by Country

3.2.4.1.1 Germany

3.2.4.1.2 U.K.

3.2.4.1.3 France

3.2.4.1.4 Italy

3.2.4.1.5 Spain

3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.3.1 Key Market Participants in Asia-Pacific

3.3.2 Business Drivers

3.3.3 Business Challenges

3.3.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.3.4.1 Asia-Pacific Morquio Syndrome Market, by Country

3.3.4.1.1 Japan

4. Global Morquio Syndrome Market: Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

4.1 Competitive Landscape

4.1.1 Key Developments and Strategies

4.1.1.1 Funding Activities

4.1.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.1.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

4.1.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

4.2 Company Profiles

4.2.1 BioMarin

4.2.1.1 Overview

4.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

4.2.1.3 Target Customers

4.2.1.4 Key Personnel

4.2.1.5 Analyst View

4.2.2 AstraZeneca (Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

4.2.3 QED Therapeutics, Inc.

4.2.4 Other Companies

5. Research Methodology

