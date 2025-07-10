Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Strategic Business Report 2025 Residential Laundry Services To Account For A Major Share, Commercial To Witness Faster Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|386
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$76 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$105.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2024 World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024 COVID-19 Impact on Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market Global Market Overview and Analysis Global Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Set to Enjoy Bright Days Ahead Laundry Captures a Major Share of the Market, Duvet Cleaning Expected to Exhibit Significant Growth How Evolutions in Dry-Cleaning Methods Are Transforming the Modern World Key Trends Shaping the Future of Laundry Industry Residential Laundry Services to Account for a Major Share, Commercial to Witness Faster Growth North America Retains Commanding Position, Asia-Pacific Represents a High Growth Regional Market Heading towards a Bright Future Competition Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E) Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Salient Trends Turning the Tide in Favor of Laundry Services Smart Laundry Equipment & Service Technologies Emerge Into the Spotlight IoT Enabled Commercial Washing Machines Bring the Promise of Revolutionizing Laundry Services How AI Technology is Revolutionizing Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Operations The Emergence of Eco-Friendly Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Solutions The Environmental Risk of Conventional Chlorinated Chemicals in Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Eco-friendly Laundry Detergents Gain Popularity Global Online Laundry Services Market Heads towards Whirlpool of Growth Global Online Laundry Services Market by Application (in %) for 2023 Coin-Operated Laundry Services Market Grows at a Slow Pace Sustained Growth in the Market for Cashless Self-Service Laundries Recovery of the Travel, Hospitality/Hotel Industry Bodes Well for Market Growth On-Premise Laundry for Hotel Industry: Percentage Breakdown of Operating Cost by Cost Component Technological Solutions Conjuring Up Ripples in Commercial Laundry Services Domain Evolving Fashion Trends Keep Demand Robust for Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Franchising Business Model Gains Traction in Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services Industry Spurred On by Rising Healthcare Burden, Hospitals Emerge into the Fastest Growing End-Use Sector Rise in Sales of Hospital Beds in Parallel to Bed Expansion in Hospitals Worldwide Brings Good News for Hospital Laundry Services: Global High Demand for Laundry Services from Uniform Supply Market Residential Laundry Services Market Benefits from Changing Lifestyles and Rise in Single-Person Households Multi-Housing Laundries Rise in Prominence Outsourcing of Laundry Services Gains Momentum Industrial Laundries Face a Myriad of Challenges Sea of Challenges Indicating Muddy Waters for Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 120 companies featured in this Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services market report include:
- Cintas Corp. CSC ServiceWorks, Inc. CWS International GmbH East Rand Cleaners Elis SA Huntington Cleaners & Shirt Laundry Marberry Cleaners & Launderers, Inc. Mulberrys Garment Care Rinse, Inc. Tide Dry Cleaners (Procter & Gamble) UniFirst Corporation Yates Dry Cleaning
