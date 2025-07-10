Bigbank AS Extended The Term Of The Supervisory Board Member

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 9 July 2025, the general meeting of Bigbank AS resolved to extend the term of Sven Raba as a member of the Supervisory Board of Bigbank AS for a further two years, from 31 July 2025 to 30 July 2027.

Bigbank AS () , with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 May 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.0 billion euros, with equity of 278 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 172,000 active customers and employs 600 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

