Ascellahealth Launches Q2 2025 Specialty & Rare Pipeline Digesttm To Support Stakeholders Navigating Specialty Drug Growth

BERWYN, Pa., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth , a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, announces the release of its Q2 2025 Specialty & Rare Pipeline DigestTM . As the industry's most comprehensive digital resource, this complimentary quarterly publication provides stakeholders with critical, up-to-date information on new, pending and upcoming specialty and rare disease drug launches and approvals, biosimilars and cell and gene therapies (CGTs). Designed to support stakeholders amid the accelerating pace of specialty drug approvals, the Digest delivers timely insights that enable proactive management and strategic utilization of emerging therapies.

"The continued acceleration of specialty and rare drug development – with over a dozen new approvals in Q2 alone – highlights the critical need for a comprehensive resource that helps industry stakeholders stay ahead of evolving market dynamics,” says Andy Szczotka, PharmD, chief pharmacy officer, AscellaHealth.“Our dedicated team of clinical researchers and expert data analysts meticulously develops this robust digest to provide manufacturers, payers and providers with actionable intelligence that supports strategic decision-making and, ultimately, enhances patient outcomes.”

Q2 2025 Highlights: Growth in Specialty and CGT Approvals

The second quarter of 2025 witnessed an uptick in the volume of newly approved branded specialty medications, reflecting the FDA's ongoing commitment to expediting access to therapies for complex diseases. Among these, CGTs continue to demonstrate strong momentum, with Q2 marking several important milestones in the treatment of rare and serious conditions. Both recent approvals and therapies under regulatory review highlight the expanding potential of CGTs to transform care and improve outcomes for patients with limited treatment options.

Looking Ahead: 2025–2026 Outlook

The specialty drug pipeline is projected to experience steady growth through 2026, with a continued emphasis on orphan drugs and CGTs. Specialty medications are expected to account for more than half of total drug spending during this period, reflecting their increasing role in addressing complex conditions. Currently, 71% of new drug submissions are classified as specialty, and 34% carry orphan drug designation-highlighting the industry's sustained focus on delivering innovative treatments for underserved patient populations.

Read more findings in the latest Specialty & Rare Pipeline DigestTM here .

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

CONTACT: Media: Caroline Chambers CPR Communications ... 201.641.1911 x 21