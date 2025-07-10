Novoaglobal® Pre-Approved To Provide Automated Speed And Red-Light Enforcement For Connecticut Governments (CRCOG)

Automated Traffic Enforcement Safety Program will help to prevent accidents where speeding and red light running make traffic hazardous.

NovoaGlobal® Pre-Qualified as Traffic Enforcement Safety Vendor by Connecticut's Capitol Region Council of Governments

- Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobalHARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NovoaGlobal, Inc. , a leading national provider of advanced traffic safety enforcement technology, is proud to announce its selection by the Capitol Region Council of Governments (CRCOG) to appear on its Automated Traffic Enforcement Safety Device (ATESD) Prequalified Vendor List. The selection follows a rigorous qualifications-based process and underscores NovoaGlobal's trusted expertise and commitment to public safety.NovoaGlobal will be prequalified to implement and maintain automated red light and speed enforcement programs for CRCOG and Capitol Region Purchasing Council (CRPC) members for a 36-month period beginning May 6, 2025, with the option for extension. This qualification allows any of CRCOG's 38 mem-ber municipalities or CRPC's 145 municipal members to directly engage NovoaGlobal for ATESD services.“We are honored to be selected by the Capitol Region Council of Governments to provide automated speed and red light enforcement,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal.“Our advanced photo enforcement technology is proven to save lives by reducing dangerous driving behaviors. We look forward to building a lasting partnership with Capitol Region communities as we work together to eliminate speeding and red-light violations and make roads safer for everyone.”CONNECTICUT'S NEW LAW EMPOWERS SAFER STREETSIn 2023, Connecticut passed Public Act 23-116, a landmark law allowing municipalities to use Automated Traffic Enforcement Safety Devices (ATESDs)-such as speed and red light cameras-to improve public safety. This legislation empowers towns and cities across the state to implement technology-driven solu-tions to address speeding and red-light violations.Under this law, ATESDs can be deployed to capture photographic evidence of traffic violations, enabling local governments to issue citations and deter dangerous driving behavior. The goal is to enhance public safety, change driver behavior, and save lives-especially in high-risk areas like school zones and busy intersections.WHY AUTOMATED ENFORCEMENT MATTERSCRCOG-Connecticut's largest regional planning organization-represents 976,248 residents across 1,047 square miles. With increasing traffic volumes and growing concerns about road safety, the region recognizes the urgent need for proactive solutions to combat reckless driving.Automated Traffic Enforcement Safety Devices (ATESDs), such as red light cameras and speed enforce-ment systems, are proven tools to reduce life-threatening violations. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), red light running causes hundreds of deaths and tens of thousands of injuries each year. In 2022, speed-related crashes claimed over 12,000 lives, making up nearly 29% of all U.S. traffic fatalities.Automated speed enforcement, especially in school zones, protects vulnerable pedestrians-particularly children-by lowering vehicle speeds where they matter most. Likewise, automated red light cameras help stop dangerous intersection behavior by deterring drivers from running lights.Automated enforcement programs can:.Reduce red light running by up to 40%.Decrease speeding in school zones by over 60%.Save lives and significantly reduce the severity of crashesWith the addition of NovoaGlobal to the ATESD Prequalified Vendor List, CRCOG municipalities now have direct access to field-proven enforcement systems and expert implementation support to make their communities safer for everyone.About Capitol Region Council of Governments (CRCOG):The Capitol Region Council of Governments (CRCOG) is a voluntary Council of Governments formed to initiate and implement regional programs of benefit to the towns and the region. It is guided by the chief elected officials of 38 Metro Hartford municipalities. The mayors, first selectmen, and town council chairmen who make up the governing Policy Board recognize that the future of the individual members is tied to the future of the region. Members have collaborated for more than 50 years on a wide range of projects to benefit CT Capitol Region towns individually and the region as a whole.Member Towns include:ANDOVER, AVON, BERLIN, BLOOMFIELD, BOLTON, CANTON, COLUMBIA, COVENTRY, EAST GRANBY, EAST HARTFORD, EAST WINDSOR, ELLINGTON, ENFIELD, FARMINGTON, GLASTONBURY, GRANBY, HARTFORD, HEBRON, MANCHESTER, MANSFIELD, MARLBOROUGH, NEW BRITAIN, NEWINGTON, PLAINVILLE, ROCKY HILL, SIMSBURY, SOMERS, SOUTH WINDSOR, SOUTHINGTON, STAFFORD, SUFFIELD, TOLLAND, VERNON, WEST HARTFORD, WETHERSFIELD, WILLINGTON, WINDSOR, WINDSOR LOCKSCapitol Region Purchasing Council's (CRPC) 145 member municipalities:NVCOG: Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethlehem, Bristol, Cheshire, Derby, Middlebury, Naugatuck, Oxford, Plymouth, Prospect, Seymour, Shelton, Southbury, Thomaston, Waterbury, Watertown, Wolcott, WoodburyWestCOG: Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, New Fairfield, new Milford, Newtown, Norwalk, Redding, Ridgefield, Sherman, Stamford, Westport, Wilton, WestonSCRCOG: Bethany, Branford, Guilford, Woodbridge, West Haven, East Haven, Madison, Wallingford, Orange, Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, North Branford, North HavenSECCOG: Colchester, East Lyme, Groton (city), Groton (town), Griswold, Lebanon, Ledyard, Montville, New London, Norwish, Preston, Salem, Stonington, Waterford, WindhamRIVERCOG: Clinton, Cromwell, Deep River, Durham, East Haddam, East Hampton, Essex, Haddam, Middletown, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Portland, KillingworthMetroCOG: Bridgeport, Fairfield, Trumbull, Easton, Monroe, StratfordNECCOG: Ashford, Brooklyn, Chaplin, Canterbury, Eastford, Hampton, Killingly, Pomfret, Putnam, Plainfield, Scotland, Sterling, Thompson, Union, Voluntown, WoordstockNHCOG: Barkhamsted, Goshen, Kent, Litchfield, Torrington, Winchester

