France Arrests Russian Basketball Player
(MENAFN) Russian basketball player Daniil Kasatkin has been arrested in France at the request of the United States on charges of being involved with a hacker group, a news outlet reported on Wednesday evening.
Kasatkin, a point guard who plays for Russia's national basketball team, was apprehended on June 21 at Charles de Gaulle Airport upon his arrival in France with his fiancée, according to the news agency.
In a court session held on Wednesday, a judge decided to keep Kasatkin in custody while awaiting extradition.
The United States accuses the athlete, who had previously studied in the country, of acting as an intermediary for ransom negotiations on behalf of a cybercriminal organization.
This group allegedly targeted nearly 900 companies and two federal institutions between 2020 and 2022.
Kasatkin has denied all allegations.
His lawyer, Frederic Belot, informed the press that the athlete has "poor computer skills" and had purchased a second-hand computer that was either "hacked or sold to him by a hacker using another person’s name."
Following his arrest, Moscow-based MBA announced that Kasatkin had left the team.
Over the course of his career, he had participated in 172 games for the club and earned two bronze medals in the Russian national championship.
