Bloomberg Law Celebrates Expertise Of Knowledge Management Advisory Board

ARLINGTON, Va., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law is proud to highlight the vital role of its Knowledge Management Advisory Board, a distinguished group of experienced law librarians who provide invaluable guidance and insights to enhance the Bloomberg Law platform. By focusing on the needs of legal professionals and law librarians, the board plays a critical role in shaping the development and user experience of Bloomberg Law products and content.

Comprised of leading law librarians from various institutions, the Knowledge Management Advisory Board offers a wealth of expertise that ensures Bloomberg Law remains innovative and responsive to the evolving demands of the legal industry. The Knowledge Management Board has been instrumental in shaping the content and tools on the Bloomberg Law platform. Through regular feedback with the Bloomberg Law Product team, members offer key insights on AI-driven tools like Bloomberg Law Answers. Their input also helped create practical resources for early-career professionals, including M&A, Private Equity, Capital Markets, and Contract Drafting content. Additionally, they provided helpful feedback on features like the Executive Order Tracker and Expert Witness Search, improving their functionality to better meet user needs.

Current Knowledge Management Advisory Board members include:



Lindsey Carpino (BakerHostetler, Chicago, IL) – Legal Content Services Manager

Roger Cumberbatch (Schulte, Roth & Zabel, New York, NY) – Manager of Research

Jack Dorr (Foley & Lardner, Chicago, IL) – Specialist, Research & Knowledge

Kathy Dunagin (Thompson Coburn, St. Louis, MO) – Director of Library Services

Rachel Englander (Ice Miller, DC) – Director of Knowledge Management & Info Research

Julie Maekask (Eastman & Smith Ltd., Columbus, OH) – Law Librarian

Kayla Hammond (Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, Lexington, KY) – Research Services (Resources) Specialist

Saskia Mehlhorn (Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, Houston, TX) – Director, Knowledge & Research Services

Shivani Naicker (DLA Piper, Dallas, TX) – Business & Legal Research Analyst

Kristen Perez (Nelson Mullins, Charlotte, NC) – Electronic & Technical Services Supervisor

Kim Serna (Jones Day, Houston, TX) – Firmwide Associate Director for Research Services Kate Stockert

Board members consistently demonstrate their expertise by publishing influential articles and participating in prominent panels, including at the upcoming AALL Annual Meeting.

"Our Knowledge Management Advisory Board is integral to Bloomberg Law's success," said Madeline Cohen, Library Relations Director at Bloomberg Industry Group. "The expertise and insights of these seasoned professionals ensure that our platform is not only comprehensive but also highly relevant to the needs of the legal community. Their contributions reinforce Bloomberg Law's commitment to delivering exceptional resources and services."

Bloomberg Law's dedication to transparency, innovation, and user-focused design is underscored by the continuing partnership with the Knowledge Management Advisory Board. Together, they ensure that the platform remains a trusted and indispensable tool in the legal industry.

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law .

