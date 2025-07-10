Mental Health And Financial Assistance Made Available For Texans Affected By Floods
"This is a moment to live our mission with humanity and action," said Luke Hejl, CEO and Co-Founder of TimelyCare. "We are here to help Texans navigate trauma and hardship with real care, real support, and real solutions."
The expanded response includes dedicated phone support, enhanced staffing of care coordinators and clinicians, and financial assistance made possible by a joint contribution from TimelyCare and its co-founders .
The aid is available to a wide range of individuals in the affected region, including college students, camp staff, first responders, and others seeking mental health support, regardless of their affiliation with TimelyCare .
Those in need can call 833-484-6359 (Option 8) to be connected with help. Support may come in the form of mental health services, housing, transportation, or other essential needs, and requests will be evaluated with care and compassion.
As Central Texans begin the long path toward recovery, TimelyCare remains committed to being a reliable source of healing and hope.
About TimelyCare
TimelyCare is the most trusted virtual health and well-being solution for learning communities, offering personalized, clinically proven care that fosters student success and delivers life-changing outcomes. Through a seamless, easy-to-access platform, TimelyCare provides a comprehensive range of services-including a crisis line, mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support, and self-guided wellness tools. In partnership with more than 400 campus wellness teams, TimelyCare ensures that millions of students have direct, anytime access to high-quality care. Recognized as a Princeton Review Top 5 Need to Know Organization for Mental Health Awareness, TimelyCare drives measurable improvements in depression and anxiety, empowering students on their wellness journey and supporting healthier learning environments. TimelyCare is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
