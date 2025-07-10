Keenstack Expands With New Chandler Office, Strategic Partnerships, And Continued Product Momentum In Healthcare

Company highlights its AI referral innovation, projected growth, expanded public sector alliances, and position as a ServiceNow Service Provider Partner

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KeenStack , the professional services consulting firm that helps companies unlock the full potential of ServiceNow , today announces its continued growth, marked by their new office space, new partnerships and solutions, as well as a significant investment in the community. KeenStack's new office, located at The Park at San Tan, 3075 W. Ray Road, Suite 139, is scheduled to open in fall 2025 and will serve as a home base for employees, clients, and community partners. By the end of 2026, the company expects to have more than 100 global employees, double the size of its team and footprint in India and complete more than 500 ServiceNow certifications. In addition, KeenStack has also been named a ServiceNow Service Provider Partner, a respected designation within the industry.

"This new office is more than just a place to work; it's a symbol of the energy and vision behind what we're building," says Thiru Thangarathinam , founder and chief executive officer of KeenStack. "We've been busy proving what's possible with ServiceNow in healthcare, government agencies, and IT organizations. Now, we're doubling down on the people and partnerships that will carry us into our next chapter."

Partnerships: New Alliances

In addition to being a ServiceNow Service Provider Partner, KeenStack is proud to announce three new partnerships, each designed to strengthen the value it delivers to clients:



Tenon , built on ServiceNow, powers marketing automation to streamline campaigns, enhance engagement, and drive ROI. GuardRails , a foundation DevOps governance tool built on ServiceNow, helps teams mitigate risk, reduce costs, and enhance quality across the platform.

Product: Healthcare Referral Innovation

Meanwhile, KeenStack's AI-powered Healthcare Referral Management Solution, built on ServiceNow, is now in its phase one rollout, accelerates how health systems process inbound referrals. The platform streamlines referral intake, validation, and routing and reduces delays, improves handoffs, and enhances the patient experience.

People: Giving Back

This spring, KeenStack supported two local causes close to the team's heart: the Banner Children's Open and Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC). The company has also stayed active in the broader healthcare and tech ecosystem, with recent and upcoming attendance at ViVE (Tennessee), the HIMSS Arizona Healthcare Summit, Knowledge 2025 in Las Vegas, and HIMSS Northern California Advocacy Day.

About KeenStack

KeenStack is a professional services consulting firm that specializes in helping organizations implement, optimize, and manage their ServiceNow platforms to streamline workflows, improve operational efficiency, and drive digital transformation. Through strategic guidance, technical implementation, and ongoing support, KeenStack empowers clients to maximize the value of their ServiceNow investments. To learn more, please visit .

