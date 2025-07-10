Dr. Hasan Murshed Publishes Fundamentals Of Radiation Oncology, 4Th Edition With Elsevier

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology, 4th Edition" delivers an extensive exploration of the principles and practices of radiation therapy, incorporating the latest advancements and innovations in the field. The textbook provides in-depth coverage of critical topics such as radiation physics, treatment planning, and latest cancer treatment recommendations, making it an indispensable guide for both educational and clinical settings.

Key features of the 4th edition include:



Recent advances in SRS, SBRT, proton therapy and immunotherapy

New chapters on adaptive radiotherapy, and artificial intelligence in radiation therapy

IMRT and IGRT techniques are covered in depth in all clinical chapters Latest landmark studies provide evidence-based rationale for recommended treatments

"I am thrilled to present the 4th edition of 'Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology,'" said Dr. Murshed. "This textbook represents my dedication to advancing the field of radiation oncology through education and knowledge dissemination. It is my hope that this edition will serve as an invaluable resource for those committed to improving patient care."

"Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology, 4th Edition" is now available for purchase through Elsevier's website, major book retailers, and online platforms.

About Dr. Hasan Murshed: Dr. Hasan Murshed is the Medical Director of Hope Regional Cancer Center in Panama City, Florida, with over 20 years of experience in radiation oncology. He is a dedicated educator, passionate advocate for cancer patients, and active participant in community activities. Dr. Murshed's contributions to the field are widely recognized, and his textbooks are essential resources for the medical community.

About Elsevier: Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance science, improve healthcare, and enhance performance for the benefit of humanity. With a portfolio of over 2,500 journals and more than 35,000 book titles, Elsevier provides high-quality content that empowers educators, researchers, and healthcare professionals worldwide.

