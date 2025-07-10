India Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025 Mumbai To Lead India's Data Center Boom With 35% Capacity Growth - Forecast To 2028
Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Around 1.3 GW of power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025, with a total of 4.8GW projected by 2030. More than $28 billion in investments are planned for upcoming data centers in India, making it one of the fastest-growing markets in Asia
The upcoming data center capacity is more than 2x the existing power capacity, with the majority concentrated in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. Approximately 35% of the upcoming power capacity is in Maharashtra, with Mumbai expected to be the largest contributor to the Indian data center market.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (excel) product covers the India data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 122 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 88 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Andra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (122 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Pune DC 1 or Delhi DC1) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (88 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio
OPERATORS/INVESTORS
- Larsen & Turbo AdaniConneX Airtel (Nxtra Data) AkashiQ Benzy Infotech Data Center Blackstone (Lumina CloudInfra + Panchshil) Bridge Data Centres BSNL & NxtGen Datacenter CapitaLand Colt Data Centre Services CtrlS Cyfuture India Digital Connexion (BAM Digital Reality) Digital Edge Equinix ESDS Data Center ESR Cayman EverYondr Kedia Infotech Larsen & Turbo Natural Environment Solutions NetDataVault Nextgen Data Centre NTT Global Data Centers Pi Datacenters Princeton Digital Group Rack Bank Reliance Ricoh Sify Technologies SLG Capital ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL) Teleindia Networks (DataSamudra) Trijit Data Centre VueNow Web Werks + Iron Mountain Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group) ZR Power HoldingsPower Holdings
For more information about this database visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment