Watchmaker Adds Wear OS 6 Support, Including Galaxy Watch 8, Ultra, And Pixel Watch 3

WatchMaker Relaunch

WatchMaker's latest update delivers full compatibility with Wear OS 6 and Google's new watch face framework.

- Tom Neal, Product Lead at WatchMakerLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the official launch of Wear OS 6, major smartwatch platforms are rolling out updates to support Google's newest features and devices. WatchMaker, a leading platform for custom smartwatch faces, has released a summer update that brings full compatibility with Wear OS 6 and its latest innovations.The update enables seamless use across Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and the new Galaxy Watch Ultra , as well as Google's Pixel Watch 3 and earlier models such as the Galaxy Watch 6/7 and Pixel Watch 2 which were not previously supported.Watch Face Push and New Format IntegrationA central component of Wear OS 6 is Watch Face Push, a Google-backed feature introduced at I/O 2025 that allows for near-instant delivery of watch faces from phone to watch. This replaces older syncing methods with a faster and more intuitive experience.WatchMaker has fully integrated support for this system, allowing users to apply watch faces in seconds without needing extra tools or sideloading steps.The update also includes extensive adoption of Google's new Watch Face Format - a standardized framework for building efficient, dynamic, and battery-conscious faces. Thousands of designs have already been reworked to meet these guidelines, ensuring full compatibility across Wear OS 6 devices.Broad Compatibility and Continued SupportIn addition to new flagships, WatchMaker remains compatible with a wide range of Wear OS devices, including:- Galaxy Watch 6 and 7- Pixel Watch 2- Wear OS smartwatches from Fossil, Mobvoi, and othersThe update automatically detects device capabilities and applies optimizations based on OS version and hardware specifications.Platform EvolutionOriginally launched in 2014, WatchMaker now hosts a library of over 140,000 watch faces and supports platforms including Wear OS, Apple Watch, and select proprietary systems. Its community-driven model and face designer tools allow enthusiasts and creators to build, customize, and share their own smartwatch designs.The summer update is part of an ongoing effort to align with the evolving Wear OS ecosystem and support Google's shift toward more standardized and developer-friendly design frameworks.AvailabilityThe Wear OS 6–ready version of WatchMaker is now available on the Google Play Store:Watch Face Format:

WatchMaker for Wear OS 6

