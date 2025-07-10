Savant Labs Showcases Agentic AI Analytics Release In Live Webinar

Savant Labs

Time-saving agentic workflows, language model integration, and analytics governance take center stage

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Savant Labs , the leader in agentic AI and analytics automation, invites data analysts, managers, IT leaders and CDO/CDAO executives to a live webinar showcasing its highly anticipated Summer 2025 Release. This event will spotlight Savant's latest innovations in agentic AI, LLM integration, and governance-first analytics.The webinar is on July 31, 2025 at 12pm ET / 9am PT and is 30 minutes in duration.What to Expect:Attendees will see live demos and walkthroughs of the newest capabilities in 30 short minutes:●AI Analytics Agents that automate data prep, cleansing, and insight generation●Bring-Your-Own LLM architecture supporting Anthropic, OpenAI, and more●Governance in Action with real-time metadata, lineage, and observability●Sneak Peeks at Savant's roadmap with Savant Co-Founder & Head of Product, Matt MesherWho Should Attend:●Business Analysts and Data Users seeking faster, smarter, automated analytics workflows●IT Leaders focused on secure, scalable AI adoption●CIOs & Data Executives exploring agentic strategies and cost-efficient innovationDon't miss your chance to see the future of agentic analytics automation in action. Register for this webinar today; space is limited.About Savant LabsSavant Labs is a GenAI-powered automation platform designed specifically for business analysts. It transforms manual and repetitive reporting processes traditionally handled in spreadsheets, offering a modern alternative to legacy platforms like Alteryx, Power Query, and Tableau Prep. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies like Zynex Medical, MillionDollarBaby, and Abzena, Savant automates thousands of reports, delivering faster insights, enhanced productivity, and streamlined operational efficiency. Visit .

