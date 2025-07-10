Both Shivakumar And I Have Said That Top Post Is Not Vacant, I Am The CM: Siddaramaiah Slams Media

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, July 10 (IANS) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday asserted that the issue of leadership change in Karnataka is a creation of the media and that such speculation has no basis. "Both Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar and I have reiterated that the CM's post is not vacant, I am the CM," Siddaramaiah stressed.

Speaking at a Press conference at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, he responded to questions from journalists regarding a possible handover of the Chief Minister's post.

He clarified that the purpose of Karnataka Congress incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala's meeting with MLAs in the state was not related to leadership change.

Since the state Congress incharge himself has ruled out any question of changing the Chief Minister, there is no room for speculation on this matter. The speculation, he said, is entirely media-driven, and no such discussions have taken place within Congress circles.

The Chief Minister further stated that the party high command has clearly instructed that both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister must abide by its decision, and that both leaders have repeatedly expressed their willingness to do so.

Since the government has completed two-and-a-half years in office, discussions on power-sharing are natural, he said.

However, there is no agreement regarding the transfer of power.

He questioned why such baseless reports were being spread in the media even after he had recently clarified that he would continue as Chief Minister for five years. He also pointed out that even Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar himself has confirmed that the CM post is not vacant.

Responding to reports that some Congress MLAs have expressed opinions about changing the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said that such remarks are individual opinions and do not reflect the party's decision. He added that the speculation over a possible power transfer is meaningless.

Asked if he would meet Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the CM replied that there was no such possibility. However, he said he would meet Randeep Singh Surjewala, the state Congress incharge, on Thursday evening to discuss the appointment of MLCs and heads of state-run Boards and Corporations.

"We have reiterated – both I and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar – that the Chief Minister's post is not vacant. I am the Chief Minister," Siddaramaiah said. He added that there is nothing wrong if D.K. Shivakumar or any MLA aspires to be CM.

Siddaramaiah clarified that there have been no discussions regarding a Cabinet reshuffle.

When asked about the High Court staying an order to close a Jan Aushadhi (generic drug) centre at a government hospital, the CM said he would gather the relevant information and respond accordingly.

Responding to a statement by Rambhapuri Seer that people are becoming lazy due to guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah said he was unaware of the context in which the seer had made the remark.

He said, "Karnataka has a population of 7 crore, of which about 3.5 crore are women. If they can travel free, it helps them save money and increases their purchasing power. Similarly, under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, women receive Rs 2,000 monthly, which they use for their children's education."

Siddaramaiah added, "Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had said that real independence is meaningful only when every individual is economically and socially empowered. Ambedkar was a great intellectual and his views cannot be ignored. He had emphasized that caste can only be eradicated if economic empowerment and social equality are achieved. Ambedkar warned that democracy cannot succeed as long as inequality persists. He called for the abolition of caste and class systems to build an egalitarian society. The government decided on the guarantee schemes after considerable deliberation, believing they can improve the conditions of the poor."

Responding to former CM and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's statement that the Mekedatu dam project is only possible if the JD(S) returns to power, Siddaramaiah said that during the Lok Sabha election campaign, Kumaraswamy had said the project would be implemented immediately if they came to power. "Why has he changed his stance now?" he asked.