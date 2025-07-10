Sudanese Prime Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador

MENAFN - African Press Organization) PORT SUDAN, Sudan, July 10, 2025/APO Group/ --

HE Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of the Sudan Dr. Kamil Idris met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Sudan, Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sada.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.