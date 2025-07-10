Sudanese Prime Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador
HE Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of the Sudan Dr. Kamil Idris met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Sudan, Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sada.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment