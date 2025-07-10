403
Russia Voices Support for Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Talks in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN) Russia has expressed support for the direct negotiations underway between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Abu Dhabi, viewing them as a positive step toward a long-awaited peace agreement following decades of hostility, the Kremlin announced Thursday.
The leaders of both countries—Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—met in the United Arab Emirates capital and agreed to maintain bilateral discussions aimed at resolving lingering tensions.
"We, of course, welcome the fact of such direct dialogue, and we have repeatedly said at various levels that we would welcome the earliest possible signing of a peace treaty," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated during a press conference in Moscow.
Peskov emphasized that formalizing a peace treaty would significantly enhance "predictability, stability and peace to the region," reiterating Moscow’s backing of the diplomatic initiative.
The two nations, both former Soviet republics, have faced strained relations since 1991, when Armenian forces took control of Karabakh—an area internationally acknowledged as part of Azerbaijan—along with seven neighboring districts.
Azerbaijan reclaimed the bulk of the disputed territory in a 44-day conflict in late 2020. That war concluded with a ceasefire mediated by Russia, paving the way for further efforts toward normalization and border demarcation.
Tensions further subsided in September 2023 when Azerbaijani forces reasserted full control over Karabakh following the capitulation of separatist groups in the region.
On March 13, both Baku and Yerevan announced they had reached consensus on all 17 provisions of a draft peace treaty. However, the accord remains unsigned.
