Red Otter Coffee To Celebrate Grand Opening July 15 In Kenmore, New York, With Crimson Cup Support

The 1,200-square-foot café now occupies the former Painted Lady Consignment shop and features a warm, modern layout with bar seating along the front window, two-top tables, and a loveseat. The shop currently accommodates 20 guests indoors, with plans to expand seating as demand grows.

Married couple Victoria Mamat and Robert Nunnally brought Red Otter Coffee to life after leaving careers in the corporate world to pursue their vision for a community gathering place serving exceptional coffee.

"We wanted to create a space where people feel seen and valued - and where a cup of coffee might just change the course of someone's day," said Mamat.

The couple envisioned a gathering place built on connection, quality and community. Victoria brings experience from the food service industry, while Robert now manages the shop full time. Together, they hope to offer a meaningful alternative to the larger chains that dominate the area.

"We were looking for a neighborhood that had foot traffic but few local options," said Nunnally. "Kenmore felt right - we saw a real opportunity to offer something different and personal."

Red Otter serves a full menu of specialty espresso drinks, teas and smoothies, all crafted with coffee beans, teas and coffee shop products sourced from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea of Columbus, Ohio. Guests can also enjoy muffins, scones and cheesecake bites sourced from local bakeries.

The couple developed the business through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting program, which has helped launch over 300 independent coffee businesses in 37 states.

"The main thing we knew about opening a coffee shop was that we didn't know what we were doing," said Nunnally. "Crimson Cup gave us a framework, practical coaching, and honest expectations. It's been invaluable."

Mamat and Nunnally said one of the most valuable lessons was designing the layout for maximum efficiency and flow - especially important for a shop that plans to grow.

"Crimson Cup helped us build something uniquely ours, but backed with real expertise," said Mamat. "They don't sugarcoat the process - they prepare you for it. That made all the difference."

Red Otter joins a growing stretch of independent food and beverage businesses along Delaware Avenue, including Fattey Beer, Macy's Place Pizza and Nowhere Lounge.

The shop will host its grand opening celebration on July 15. Stop in July 15 for 50% off regular drinks and help welcome Kenmore's newest coffee shop. To learn more, visit or follow the shop's social media accounts.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants and food service locations across 37 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup .

