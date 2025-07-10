The Boston Globe And We Are ALX To Host Nuestro Massachusetts: How Latinos Are Revitalizing Massachusetts

BOSTON, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Boston Globe, in partnership with We Are ALX and community leaders, is proud to announce "Nuestro Massachusetts: How Latinos are Revitalizing Massachusetts ," an interactive conversation on the meaningful impact of the Latino community in the state. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 15, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM ET at Roxbury Community College in the Media Arts Center Auditorium located at 1234 Columbus Ave in Boston.

"Latinos are a growing part of Massachusetts' population, fueling new businesses and cultural experiences, among many other changes," said Cristina Silva , the Globe's managing editor of local news and moderator for the event. "The Boston Globe is covering this story every day, bringing together industry leaders and everyday people to examine how our community is growing and what the future might hold for Latinos and for all of us who call the New England region home."

Discussions will focus on the significant contributions and challenges faced by Latinos in Massachusetts, highlighting how Boston and its surrounding communities are poised to thrive due to the growth of new Latino-owned businesses, emerging culinary and musical trends, and the community's positive influence on the state's economic development and vibrant culture.

Speakers include:



Eneida Roman - President, We Are ALX

Priscila Sousa - Representative, MA House of Representatives

Carlos Bueno - General Manager, Raffles Boston Steph Solis - President, NAHJ Boston and Boston Reporter, Axios

RSVP now to secure your spot. The event will include a panel discussion, Q&A session with questions from the audience, and a post-panel reception with networking and refreshments.

For more information on upcoming Boston Globe events, please visit Globe/events .

Contact: Boston Globe Media Communications, 617-851-3396, [email protected]

