INDO COUNT GLOBAL RELAUNCHES ICONIC AMERICAN BRAND WAMSUTTA WITH DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STRATEGY

The 180-Year-Old Heritage Brand Returns with Premium Bedding and Bath Offerings at Wamsutta

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indo Count Global, the US subsidiary of Indo Count Industries Ltd. and a leader in home textile solutions, proudly announces the launch on July 9th, 2025, of its iconic brand Wamsutta as a direct-to-consumer brand, available exclusively at wamsutta in the United States. Acquired from Beyond, Inc. in April 2024, the Wamsutta brand is being reintroduced to the market with an updated product assortment and brand positioning designed to strengthen Indo Count's presence in the premium segment of the U.S. home textiles market.

Founded in 1846, Wamsutta quickly grew to be the preeminent American producer and ultimately the largest cotton weaving plant in the world. Beloved by millions, the brand became a household name and a category leader across bedding and bath. The relaunch reflects Indo Count's strategy to leverage heritage-rich brands with high consumer awareness and reposition them for modern growth through a digitally led, vertically integrated approach.

"Wamsutta has always stood for quality and comfort that endures," said Mohit Jain, Executive Vice Chairman of Indo Count Industries. "Now, with a refreshed brand, premium positioning, and the direct-to-consumer channel, we are connecting with a new generation of consumers while honoring the brand's legacy."

The new Wamsutta debuts with a curated selection of premium bedding and bath products focused on quality, simplicity, and timeless design. Indo Count's deep commitment to quality, sustainability, and consumer-first service underscores every product offered.

The DTC model allows Indo Count Global to continue the brand's mission to bring timeless comfort, thoughtful design, and enduring quality to the spaces where life unfolds, while owning the customer relationship, gathering real-time insights, and building long-term brand equity through digital storytelling and product experience.

Shop the collection today at wamsutta and follow along at @wamsutta on Instagra .

About Indo Count

Indo Count Global, Inc. (ICG) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Indo Count Industries Ltd. (ICIL), a world-renowned home textiles company and globally the largest manufacturer of bed linen. ICIL was established in 1988 and has been shaping the global textile industry landscape for over three decades. The Company owns state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India and in the United States, ensuring superior quality across the Fashion, Institutional, and Utility bedding segments.

ICIL has a strong global presence with offices, showrooms, and distribution centers in New York and Charlotte (USA), Manchester (UK), and Dubai (UAE), complemented by a growing e-commerce footprint in the USA, UK, UAE, and India.

Reinforcing its commitment to premium and branded segments, ICG recently acquired Wamsutta, a prestigious U.S. home fashion brand with a legacy dating back to 1846. The Company has also expanded its presence in the U.S. utility bedding market with the acquisitions of Fluvitex USA, Inc. and Modern Home Textiles, Inc. Additionally, ICG is investing in a greenfield project through its subsidiary Indo Count Global East Inc. to establish a new manufacturing facility in North Carolina, USA, further scaling its utility bedding operations.

SOURCE Wamsutta

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED