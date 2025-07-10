Gray Telemundo Stations To Air Carolina Panthers Preseason Games In Spanish For The First Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) English Broadcast of Carolina Panthers Preseason Games to Simulcast on FOX Carolina and Palmetto Sports

ATLANTA, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media and the NFL's Carolina Panthers are proud to announce a first

Starting this August, Spanish-speaking fans will be able to catch every Panthers preseason game on six Gray Telemundo affiliate stations in South Carolina and Eastern North Carolina.

Telemundo stations airing Panthers preseason games include:



WDKT – Greenville, SC / Spartanburg, SC / Asheville, NC / Anderson, SC

WTES – Columbia, SC

WZCH – Charleston, SC

WXIV – Myrtle Beach, SC

WTWL – Wilmington, NC WTGC – Greenville / New Bern, NC

2025 Panthers Preseason Schedule on Telemundo:



Friday, August 8 – vs. Cleveland Browns | 7:00 PM | Bank of America Stadium

Saturday, August 16 – at Houston Texans | 1:00 PM Thursday, August 21 – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers | 7:00 PM | Charlotte, NC



The Spanish-language broadcasts will feature sportscasters Carlos Ramirez as the play-by-play announcer and Ariana Figueroa providing color commentary. Ramirez brings over a decade of experience, having called NFL games - including the Super Bowl - for Telemundo Network, NFL Network, and ESPN. Figueroa is also a seasoned NFL broadcaster, known for her dynamic sideline reporting, in-depth studio analysis, and Super Bowl coverage across major sports networks.

“This partnership with the Carolina Panthers marks an exciting milestone for our Telemundo affiliates and the communities we proudly serve across the Carolinas,” said Susan Sim Oh, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations, Gray Telemundo Affiliate Station Group.“This is about more than football - it's about building inclusive experiences that resonate with our Spanish-speaking viewers. We're especially proud that FOX Carolina (WHNS) helped lead the way in forging this first-of-its-kind partnership, bringing Panthers football to even more households in a way that honors culture, language, and community.”

“This partnership with Telemundo is an exciting opportunity to bring Panthers football to even more households across the Carolinas,” said Kristi Coleman, chief executive officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Carolina Panthers team president.“As the region continues to grow, we're proud to strengthen our connection with Latino fans by making our preseason broadcasts more accessible than ever before.”

The Spanish-language broadcasts of the Panthers preseason games are an extension of the historic partnership between FOX Carolina (WHNS) and Carolina Panthers announced in April of 2025.

WHNS FOX Carolina and WDKT Telemundo South Carolina General Manager, Bryce Caldwell adds“The Carolina Panthers are a tremendous partner, and we couldn't be more excited about this expansion of offerings to our Spanish speaking audiences!”

About Gray Media:



Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray's additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit .

About Tepper Sports & Entertainment:

Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) owns and operates the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League (NFL), Major League Soccer's (MLS) Charlotte Football Club, and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. TSE is committed to making the greater Charlotte metro area the premier year-round destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas. From hosting around 12 football-focused events annually, Bank of America Stadium now boasts around 40 annual ticketed events. The diverse array of events attracts audiences spanning NFL, NCAA, high school football, MLS, international soccer, and blockbuster concerts. Beyond sports and entertainment, the venue accommodates hundreds of corporate and community events throughout the year and has served as a mass vaccination site in 2020, as well as an early voting site in the 2020, 2022 and 2024 elections.





Contacts:

Gray Media: ...



Carolina Panthers: ...

