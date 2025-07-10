Keeonna Harris Unveils The Borderland Project: A Support Group For Women With Incarcerated Loved Ones﻿ And Young Moms

Keeonna Harris, Author/Founder of Borderland Project

"Systemic Saturdays" for women on the outside with incarcerated loved ones inside and "Mama Love" for young mothers, will provide a safe space for women.

- Keeonna HarrisLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning author and advocate Keeonna Harris is launching two transformational platforms for women who are loving, supporting, and surviving while their partners are incarcerated as part of the Borderland Project. The Borderland Project holds space, provides community, and offers healing for women navigating the complexities of having a loved one behind bars.The first support series of the Borderland Project, "Systemic Saturdays," kicks off this month with a free IG Live forum offering open, judgment-free conversations for women impacted by incarceration.Running the last three Saturdays in July at 10 AM PST, Systemic Saturdays will spotlight the emotional, spiritual, and structural realities that women face when their loved ones are behind bars-while providing a space for healing, resource-sharing, and sisterhood.In addition to Systemic Saturdays, the Borderland Project will also launch "Mama Love," a heartfelt support initiative specifically for young mothers with incarcerated partners. Mama Love will offer a soft place to land, speak truth, and be embraced by other women on a similar path-creating a village of care for mothers navigating motherhood under systemic strain.“I've always been a dreamer, and I've always known my purpose was to serve Black and Brown women and girls...So many women carry the weight of incarceration in silence. These conversations are my way of breaking that silence, and building a community rooted in truth, tenderness, and transformation,” says Harris. The conversations that will take place during Systemic Saturdays will be focused on supporting women on the outside with incarcerated loved ones inside, while the Mama Love support group will provide a safe space specifically for young mothers.Systemic Saturdays – IG Live Schedule📍 Sat., July 12 – 10:00 AM PST📍 Sat., July 19 – 10:00 AM PST📍 Sat., July 26 – 10:00 AM PSTTo join the conversation, follow @KeeonnaChin on Instagram.These two new initiatives are part of Keeonna Harris's growing body of work dedicated to women, incarceration, and justice. Her memoir, Mainline Mama, further explores these themes through the lens of her lived experience and scholarship.About Keeonna HarrisKeeonna Harris is a writer, scholar, and advocate whose work interrogates the intersections of incarceration, motherhood, and systemic injustice. Her forthcoming memoir Mainline Mama(Amistad/HarperCollins, February 2025) is a searing, heartfelt testimony of love, loss, survival, and strength.

