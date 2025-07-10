The Boston Globe And We Are ALX To Host Nuestro Massachusetts: How Latinos Are Revitalizing Massachusetts
Discussions will focus on the significant contributions and challenges faced by Latinos in Massachusetts, highlighting how Boston and its surrounding communities are poised to thrive due to the growth of new Latino-owned businesses, emerging culinary and musical trends, and the community's positive influence on the state's economic development and vibrant culture.
Speakers include:
-
Eneida Roman - President, We Are ALX
Priscila Sousa - Representative, MA House of Representatives
Carlos Bueno - General Manager, Raffles Boston
Steph Solis - President, NAHJ Boston and Boston Reporter, Axios
RSVP now to secure your spot. The event will include a panel discussion, Q&A session with questions from the audience, and a post-panel reception with networking and refreshments.
For more information on upcoming Boston Globe events, please visit Globe/events .
Contact: Boston Globe Media Communications, 617-851-3396, [email protected]
