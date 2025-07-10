Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
MHG Charitable Foundation Receives Asian Hall Of Fame Golden Ticket

MHG Charitable Foundation Receives Asian Hall Of Fame Golden Ticket


2025-07-10 09:17:03
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) One high school senior will receive a Golden Ticket, which includes a paid internship at Asian Hall of Fame, laptop, grocery card, and access to field trips, college counseling, and mentors within the prestigious Asian Hall of Fame network.

Keynote speaker of the inaugural event is American Association for the Advancement of Science Fellow and GeneTex cofounder Dr. Wen-Hwa Lee. Kitty Lo, Chair of Manhattan Hotel Group and founder of MHG Charitable Foundation, will open the ceremony. The event launches MHG's signature Mentorship Program, connecting students with professionals across industries. The event for 200 guests will take place on July 26, 2025, at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Anaheim Resort from 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Attendance is complimentary, and registration is required.

EVENT: MHG Compassion Scholarship Award Ceremony and Luncheon
DATE: Saturday, July 26, 2025
TIME: 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (check-in begins at 10:00 a.m.)
VENUE: DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Anaheim Resort, 2085 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA
PARKING: Complimentary on-site self-parking
GUESTS: 200 students, families, mentors, media, elected officials
RSVP: Registration: . Code: 2025

ABOUT MHG CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
 Established in 2025 by Kitty Lo, MHG Charitable Foundation is dedicated to supporting students from underserved communities through scholarships, mentors, and compassion-driven education initiatives. Annual events cultivate the next generation of leaders, and plant seeds of friendship for the future. Contributions to the Foundation come from Manhattan Hotel Group. Contact: [email protected] , (949) 619-6081. .

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME
Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame honors Asian luminaries, Indigenous leaders and inter-racial synergy. World-class programming advances scholarships, trauma aid and legacy preservation. Contact: [email protected] , (626) 600-9418. .

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame

MENAFN10072025003732001241ID1109784745

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search