MHG Charitable Foundation Receives Asian Hall Of Fame Golden Ticket
Keynote speaker of the inaugural event is American Association for the Advancement of Science Fellow and GeneTex cofounder Dr. Wen-Hwa Lee. Kitty Lo, Chair of Manhattan Hotel Group and founder of MHG Charitable Foundation, will open the ceremony. The event launches MHG's signature Mentorship Program, connecting students with professionals across industries. The event for 200 guests will take place on July 26, 2025, at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Anaheim Resort from 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Attendance is complimentary, and registration is required.
EVENT: MHG Compassion Scholarship Award Ceremony and Luncheon
DATE: Saturday, July 26, 2025
TIME: 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (check-in begins at 10:00 a.m.)
VENUE: DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Anaheim Resort, 2085 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA
PARKING: Complimentary on-site self-parking
GUESTS: 200 students, families, mentors, media, elected officials
RSVP: Registration: . Code: 2025
ABOUT MHG CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
Established in 2025 by Kitty Lo, MHG Charitable Foundation is dedicated to supporting students from underserved communities through scholarships, mentors, and compassion-driven education initiatives. Annual events cultivate the next generation of leaders, and plant seeds of friendship for the future. Contributions to the Foundation come from Manhattan Hotel Group. Contact: [email protected] , (949) 619-6081. .
ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME
Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame honors Asian luminaries, Indigenous leaders and inter-racial synergy. World-class programming advances scholarships, trauma aid and legacy preservation. Contact: [email protected] , (626) 600-9418. .
