Unbounce Fast-Tracks AI And Feature Innovation To Empower GTM Teams

The two brands-now part of the Unbounce GTM platform-continue to advance their shared mission: empowering sales, marketing, and customer success teams with easy-to-use, scalable tools that help them capture, convert, and cultivate customer relationships with greater efficiency and impact.

Since joining forces, the team has fast-tracked development of a number of high-value AI features and customizable solutions that directly address many of the top challenges facing modern go-to-market teams. Sample features include AI email summarization and replies in the CRM, a key integration to unify lead flow between the landing page builder and CRM, a new email inbox sync feature, plus 100+ new templates for the landing page builder.

"The many enhancements being deployed across the platform clearly reflect the power of our combined engineering teams and a shared vision to deliver faster innovation where GTM teams need it most," said Steve Oriola, CEO of Unbounce. "The synergies between each of our go-to-market solutions are accelerating our ability to build smarter, AI-powered tools across our product portfolio-setting the stage for us to deliver even greater value to our customers with our pending agentic AI copilot, additional generative AI, and predictive analytics."

A Unified Approach to Smarter GTM Solutions

GTM professionals need applications that share data and unite teams, while being powered by AI advancements. Unbounce's GTM solution encompasses best in class tools for capturing leads, nurturing leads, closing deals, and attributing sources, helping businesses optimize their processes and generate more revenue.

The company's platform now comprises three flagship products that can be utilized independently, but produce better outcomes when paired together: the Unbounce conversion optimization platform delivered via the company's landing page builder, the Insightly CRM platform, and the LeadsRx marketing attribution application.

While each product serves a unique purpose, they are united by a commitment to ease of use and scalability -two attributes that customers consistently cite as critical to driving adoption and results.

In recent research conducted by Unbounce and Ascend2 , 40% of sales, marketing, and CS professionals identified ease of use as one of the top three reasons for choosing a CRM, and 48% said aligning these teams has the biggest impact on revenue in 2025.

"Our focus is on removing complexity and manual effort so GTM teams can do their best work," said Oriola. "Whether it's driving sales through pipeline visibility, building higher converting marketing campaigns, or understanding attribution, our tools are here to make growth simpler, smarter, and faster."

About Unbounce

Unbounce is a leading go-to-market software platform for growing small and midmarket brands and agencies. Its AI-driven solutions include conversion optimization tools delivered via the company's leading landing page builder, marketing attribution, comprehensive CRM, marketing automation, and customer service enablement capabilities. Enhanced by workflow automations, the company's platform helps customers streamline, optimize, and empower data-driven decisions across the entire customer lifecycle. Since 2010, Unbounce has helped customers generate (literally) billions of leads, sales, and signups. In 2024, Insightly, the modern, affordable CRM that teams love, joined the Unbounce family. Together, the Unbounce GTM platform delivers a unified approach to GTM solutions that empowers teams to do their best work.

