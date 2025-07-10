DP World's Pier Expansion Drives Record Volumes, Export Growth At Peru's Port Of Callao

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DP World handled 1.96 million TEUs in 2024, boosting Peru's agricultural exports and trade capacity.

LIMA, Peru, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after the expansion of its Bicentennial Pier, DP World's terminal at the Port of Callao has delivered record-breaking results, including a 19% increase in container throughput and a surge in agricultural exports that underscore the port's growing role in Peru's economy.

Since its inauguration in June 2024 , the enhanced terminal has driven an 80% increase in operational capacity, managing a record volume of 1.96 million TEUs during 2024.

The South Pier of the Port of Callao now spans over one kilometer, has an increased annual capacity of nearly 3 million TEUs, and can handle three ultra-large container ships at once – a shift that translates into major operational gains. These improvements play a vital role in boosting trade volumes, attracting larger vessels, and strengthening Callao's reputation as the country's leading port and logistics hub for South America's West Coast.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia, said: “This expansion transformed our ability to connect Peru to the world. It's not just about moving more containers – it's about building long-term resilience in our supply chains, attracting next-generation investments, and making Peruvian trade more agile and globally competitive.”

DP World has invested more than $3 billion in infrastructure at Callao since 2010, with the agricultural sector one of the biggest beneficiaries. In 2024 alone, the terminal facilitated $3.6 billion in agricultural exports, including approximately 85% of Peru's blueberry shipments to Asia and nearly 40% of all agricultural exports from the country . These flows underscore the terminal's role in strengthening food supply chains and supporting Peru's rural economies.

Beyond trade, the Bicentennial Pier expansion has delivered meaningful impact through job creation, environmental innovation, and community development. Over the past year, the terminal generated around 3,000 jobs in Callao. It also advanced DP World's ambitious climate goals with electric transport fleets, hybrid cranes, and Latin America's first electric charging station at a port terminal – putting the region on track to achieve a 90% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

DP World Callao is also the first port terminal licensed under the Peru Brand , recognizing its 15-year contribution to the country's exports and national growth. The success of the Bicentennial Pier expansion reinforces this legacy, and points toward an even more connected future.

“These milestones not only reinforce our position as Peru's leading container terminal, they reflect our long-term commitment to connecting Peru to global markets through innovation, operational excellence, and responsible growth,” Merino added.

Looking ahead, DP World remains focused on driving international trade, advancing sustainable logistics, and delivering lasting value to the communities we serve. With continued investment and innovation, the Port of Callao is poised to play a pivotal role in Peru's economic development and global competitiveness for years to come.

