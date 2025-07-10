22% Of O'brien Mine Initial Production Is Credited To Globex's Kewagama Gold Mine Royalty Claims In Robust PEA

The Production Profile is a“11-year Mine Life with 740 Koz mined and 647 Koz recovered at 87% average recovery with a gravity-flotation-regrind-leach flowsheet and a 70 Koz/annum average steady-state gold production (years 2-8) at an average annual after-tax Free Cash Flow (FCF) of $97M. It is noteworthy that the PEA used a resource estimate from 2023 and considerable drilling with positive results was completed by Radisson since the 2023 resource update.

(Note: Koz = thousand ounces)

Shareholders are advised to access the Radisson press release which provides detailed technical data by clicking here .

Globex is pleased by the rapid project advancement by Radisson, especially as it affects potential revenue from Globex's Kewagama Royalty. The mineralized gold zones on the Kewagama royalty claims are open to depth and down plunge and as well eastward from the current Kewagama resource to the 100% Globex owned Central Cadillac Gold and Wood Gold Mines and Ironwood Gold deposit which has as reported by Globex on June 10, 2025, an Indicated Resource of 243,800t grading 14.38 g/t Au and Inferred Resource of 37,100t grading 7.22 g/t Au.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.