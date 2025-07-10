Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd Delivers New Generation Automated Precision Vision Spray Painting Robot To Mercedes-Benz Asia's Largest Body & Paint Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beijing, China, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) (the“Company” or“Lianhe Sowell”), a provider of industrial machine vision products and solutions in China, today announced the successful delivery of one of its new generation automated precision vision spray painting robots to Mercedes-Benz Asia's largest Body & Paint center. This delivery marks a significant step forward in the Company's expansion into automated spray painting technology and the high-end automotive aftermarket service sector. The Company believes it also sets a new benchmark for intelligent, efficient, and precise body and paint operations, positioning the Company as one of the global frontrunners in the field of precision vision-based automated spray painting robotics.

Empowering the industry: Automated Precision Vision Spray Painting Robots Set a New Industry Benchmark

The delivered painting robot is equipped with the Company's independently developed high-precision 3D vision recognition system and AI dynamic path planning technology. The robot can fully and automatically scan and identify vehicle body contours in real time, dynamically optimize spray paths and paint consumption, achieving millimeter-level precision in painting operations. Compared with traditional manual spraying, the system reduces paint consumption by over 20%, improves spraying efficiency by over 30%, and significantly lowers volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions1, helping the Mercedes-Benz Body & Paint Center achieve green, low-carbon production and potentially significant cost reductions.

Strategic Partnership: United to Establish a New Industry Benchmark for Asia's Auto Body & Paint Sector

Mercedes-Benz Asia's largest Body & Paint center is located in Beijing, China, and it integrates digitalization and automation, with an annual service capacity exceeding 10,000 high-end vehicles. As a provider of automated spray painting solutions, Lianhe Sowell, leveraging its mature industrial vision technology and customized service capabilities, has become a key solutions provider for the B&P automation upgrade.

The newly delivered robotic system will be deployed in the luxury vehicle repair line, helping each vehicle achieve factory-level paint restoration standards. The Company believes that this establishes a new intelligent operational model for the industry.

Looking Ahead: Deepening the Intelligent Spray Ecosystem and Redefining the Future of Spray Painting

This delivery marks another significant milestone for Lianhe Sowell in the automotive aftermarket sector, strengthening the Company's steady business growth. Moving forward, Lianhe Sowell will focus on key technologies such as remote operation and maintenance diagnostics, and spray painting big data analysis to further enhance the technological intelligence of body and paint processes. The Company also plans to collaborate closely with the Mercedes-Benz B&P Center to jointly contribute to the definition of new standards, new concepts, and a new future for high-end automotive precision vision automated spray painting robots.

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) provides industrial vision and industrial robotics solutions. With expertise in the field of machine vision and intelligent equipment, the Company specializes in smart transportation, industrial automation, artificial intelligence, and machine vision. Committed to offering comprehensive intelligent solutions to customers worldwide, the Company continuously advances the intelligent transformation of various industries through technological innovation.

1 Based on Company's testing data.