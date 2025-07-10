Australia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025 Detailed Analysis Of 144 Existing Data Centers, 39 Upcoming Data Centers, And 50 Operators/Investors
Sydney dominates the upcoming data center market in Australia, accounting for nearly 65% of the total power capacity. Airtrunk and NextDC remain key players in the current operational landscape. Land acquisition for upcoming data centers is highest in Sydney, further increasing its market share
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (excel) product covers the Australia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 144 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 39 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Adelaide, Albury, Bendigo, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Dubbo, Grafton, Hobart, Mackay, Melbourne, Newcastle, Nowra, Pert, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Tamworth, Toowoomba, Townsville, Traralagon. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2024-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (144 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (C1 Canberra or Melbourne Data Center) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (39 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio
Operators/Investors
- Digital Realty (New Era Technology) Intervolve 5G Networks AAPT (TPG Telecom) AirTrunk Amazon Web Service (AWS) Amber Infrastructure Group CDC Data Centres Colocity DC Alliance DC Two DC West DCI Data Centers Digital Sense DXN Edge Centres Equinix & PGIM Fujitsu Geraldton Data Centre Global Switch Gold Coast Data Centre Goodman GreenSquareDC Integer DC Interactive Internode Pty Ltd iseek Keppel DC REIT Leading Edge Data Centres Macquarie Data Centres Macquarie Telecom Group Markham Real Estate Partners Micron21 Microsoft NEXTDC OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC) On Q Communications Over the wire PIPE Networks, Polaris Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN STACK Infrastructure Stockland Supernode Syncom Telstra (Centuria REIT) Trifalga Vantage Data Centers Verizon Vocus
