Australia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025 Detailed Analysis Of 144 Existing Data Centers, 39 Upcoming Data Centers, And 50 Operators/Investors

Sydney dominates the upcoming data center market in Australia, accounting for nearly 65% of the total power capacity. Airtrunk and NextDC remain key players in the current operational landscape. Land acquisition for upcoming data centers is highest in Sydney, further increasing its market share

Sydney dominates the upcoming data center market in Australia, accounting for nearly 65% of the total power capacity. Airtrunk and NextDC remain key players in the current operational landscape. Land acquisition for upcoming data centers is highest in Sydney, further increasing its market share

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (excel) product covers the Australia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 144 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 39 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Adelaide, Albury, Bendigo, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Dubbo, Grafton, Hobart, Mackay, Melbourne, Newcastle, Nowra, Pert, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Tamworth, Toowoomba, Townsville, Traralagon.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (144 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (C1 Canberra or Melbourne Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (39 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio

Operators/Investors



Digital Realty

(New Era Technology) Intervolve

5G Networks

AAPT (TPG Telecom)

AirTrunk

Amazon Web Service (AWS)

Amber Infrastructure Group

CDC Data Centres

Colocity

DC Alliance

DC Two

DC West

DCI Data Centers

Digital Sense

DXN

Edge Centres

Equinix & PGIM

Fujitsu

Geraldton Data Centre

Global Switch

Gold Coast Data Centre

Goodman

GreenSquareDC

Integer DC

Interactive

Internode Pty Ltd

iseek

Keppel DC REIT

Leading Edge Data Centres

Macquarie Data Centres

Macquarie Telecom Group

Markham Real Estate Partners

Micron21

Microsoft

NEXTDC

OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)

On Q Communications

Over the wire

PIPE Networks,

Polaris

Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN

STACK Infrastructure

Stockland

Supernode

Syncom

Telstra (Centuria REIT)

Trifalga

Vantage Data Centers

Verizon Vocus

