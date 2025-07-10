Australia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025 Detailed Analysis Of 144 Existing Data Centers, 39 Upcoming Data Centers, And 50 Operators/Investors

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-10 09:16:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover comprehensive insights into the Australia Data Center Market with our detailed Excel database. It provides an extensive portfolio analysis of 144 existing and 39 upcoming data centers across major cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. Understand white-floor space metrics, IT load capacities for 2025, and future expansions from 2024-2028, alongside pricing details for retail and wholesale colocation services. Gain key highlights like Sydney's dominance in the power capacity sector and major industry players such as Airtrunk and NextDC. An essential tool for Data Center REITs, construction contractors, and infrastructure providers exploring investment opportunities.

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sydney dominates the upcoming data center market in Australia, accounting for nearly 65% of the total power capacity. Airtrunk and NextDC remain key players in the current operational landscape. Land acquisition for upcoming data centers is highest in Sydney, further increasing its market share

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (excel) product covers the Australia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 144 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 39 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Adelaide, Albury, Bendigo, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Dubbo, Grafton, Hobart, Mackay, Melbourne, Newcastle, Nowra, Pert, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Tamworth, Toowoomba, Townsville, Traralagon.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Quarter Rack (1/4)
  • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
  • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (144 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (C1 Canberra or Melbourne Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (39 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio
Operators/Investors

  • Digital Realty
  • (New Era Technology) Intervolve
  • 5G Networks
  • AAPT (TPG Telecom)
  • AirTrunk
  • Amazon Web Service (AWS)
  • Amber Infrastructure Group
  • CDC Data Centres
  • Colocity
  • DC Alliance
  • DC Two
  • DC West
  • DCI Data Centers
  • Digital Sense
  • DXN
  • Edge Centres
  • Equinix & PGIM
  • Fujitsu
  • Geraldton Data Centre
  • Global Switch
  • Gold Coast Data Centre
  • Goodman
  • GreenSquareDC
  • Integer DC
  • Interactive
  • Internode Pty Ltd
  • iseek
  • Keppel DC REIT
  • Leading Edge Data Centres
  • Macquarie Data Centres
  • Macquarie Telecom Group
  • Markham Real Estate Partners
  • Micron21
  • Microsoft
  • NEXTDC
  • OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)
  • On Q Communications
  • Over the wire
  • PIPE Networks,
  • Polaris
  • Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • Stockland
  • Supernode
  • Syncom
  • Telstra (Centuria REIT)
  • Trifalga
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Verizon
  • Vocus

